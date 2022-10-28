The games count that much more from this point forward on the gridiron.
A loss in Week 10 or beyond will end the season for a team moving forward as Friday ushers in the start of the MSHSAA postseason.
Four local teams have their fate up in the air this week while St. Clair is already safely qualified for Week 11.
The Bulldogs (5-4) finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in Class 3 District 4.
Because the district has just seven teams, St. Clair has a Week 10 bye and will get the chance to host a Week 11 contest against either Principia with Whitfield (2-6) or St. James (2-7).
Union and St. Francis Borgia will play on their home fields in Week 10 while Washington and Pacific will enter enemy territory.
Class 2 District 2
Borgia holds the No. 3 seed in Class 2 District 2. The Knights are hosting No. 6 California in Week 10.
The Pintos enter the contest with a 4-5 record. California is on a three-game winning streak with victories over Versailles, Eldon and Hallsville to close the regular season.
California’s other win was all the way back in Week 2 over Fulton.
Losses for the Pintos have come at the hands of Savannah, Southern Boone, Blair Oaks, Osage and Boonville.
Also on that half of the district bracket, No. 2 Hermann (7-2) is hosting No. 7 Cuba (0-9).
A Week 10 win for the Knights would mean either a trip to Hermann in Week 11 or another home stay against Cuba if the Wildcats can upset the Bearcats.
No. 1 Blair Oaks (9-0) has a Week 10 bye and awaits the winner between No. 4 Tolton Catholic (7-2) and No. 5 North Callaway (6-3).
Class 4 District 2
Despite an unbeaten regular season, Union (9-0) ranks as just the No. 3 seed in Class 4 District 2.
The Wildcats are hosting No. 6 Affton (3-6) at Stierberger Stadium.
Affton’s three wins have come against Bishop DuBourg with Hancock, University City and Jennings. The losses have been to Lutheran South, Ste. Genevieve, Hazelwood East, Riverview Gardens, Normandy and Clayton.
Pacific (1-8) is in the same half of the Class 4 District 2 bracket as the No. 7 seed. The Indians go to Rockwood Summit in Week 10 to take on the No. 2 ranked Falcons (8-1).
The lone chink in Summit’s record came in a Week 2 loss at Marquette. The Falcons hold wins over Webster Groves, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Lindbergh, McCluer, Oakville, McCluer North and Parkway West.
The Union-Affton and Pacific-Summit winners will play each other in Week 11 with the highest remaining seed hosting.
St. Mary’s (7-2) holds the No. 1 seed in the district and awaits either No. 4 Gateway (4-5) or No. 5 Windsor (4-5) in Week 11.
Class 5 District 4
Washington completes a full cycle through the Wentzville School District teams this season in Week 10.
After prior meetings with Holt, North Point and Liberty in the regular season, the Blue Jays will go to Timberland to start the postseason.
The Blue Jays (5-4) are the No. 5 seed in the district and Timberland (6-3) holds the No. 4 slot.
Timberland won its first five games of the season against Wentzville Liberty, SLUH, Vianney, Ft. Zumwalt West and Francis Howell Central, later adding a sixth win against Francis Howell North in Week 8.
Losses for the Wolves have come at the hands of Troy, Francis Howell and Holt.
Elsewhere in the district, No. 2 Helias Catholic (7-2) is hosting No. 7 Wentzville Liberty (3-6), and No. 3 Capital City (7-2) is at home against No. 6 Battle with Columbia Independent (2-7).
Holt (8-1) is the top seed and has a bye. The Indians will host either Washington or Timberland in Week 11.
