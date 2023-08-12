There are a few minor adjustments in the distribution of fall sports athletes at Pacific this year.
Football head coach Paul Day reports the number of players out on the gridiron is up to 68 this year, a nearly 12 percent increase from last year’s turnout.
“We are up in numbers,” Day said. “(It is) great to have a little more depth. Excited to get going — we have a great group of kids who have worked very hard in preparation”
However, the cross country team at Pacific graduated a large senior class and has 18 runners out for the program this fall, a number down from 24 last year.
“I am definitely excited for the cross country season,” Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said. “We have two returning state qualifiers (Ben Smith and Grace Dryer) and a group of dedicated athletes who put in the miles this summer and who are ready to show off their hard work.”
Both squads reported they would retain all of those athletes for the season with no cuts.
Pacific has no new head coaches this fall with Tonya Lewis (softball), Joe Brammeier (volleyball), Steve Smith (boys soccer) and Rob Schimsa (girls golf) all returning to those roles.
Three teams, football, volleyball and softball, will be playing in preseason jamborees starting next week.
The football team heads to Affton for this year’s jamboree, held next Friday at 7 p.m.
Lewis’ softball Lady Indians play in the Seckman Jamboree next Saturday at a time yet to be announced.
Brammeier’s volleyball squad tunes up a week from Tuesday at the Union Jamboree Aug. 22 at 5 p.m.
