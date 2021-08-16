The Blue Jays will have a few fewer players to work with in head coach Derick Heflin’s sixth season at the helm.
The team has 70 kids out for the program this season, down from an estimated 75 to 80 at this time last year and 85 to 90 two years ago.
“Our numbers are down a little from the past,” Heflin said. “We have a small freshmen and senior class.”
Although the Blue Jays have just seven seniors on the roster this year, the team has no shortage of upperclassmen with 23 juniors in the mix.
Heflin’s squad will look to reload after graduating 19 seniors from a 9-2 season in 2020, including Missouri Tigers freshman tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp.
The gridiron Blue Jays return three starters from the offensive line as well as senior quarterback Cam Millheiser and two key stoppers up front for the defense in junior end Trevor Buhr and senior Gavin Holtmeyer.
Elsewhere at WHS, six other teams are back at practices this week. Six of the seven Washington head coaches return from last fall.
Boys swimming coach Tracy Moreland is the only newcomer, taking over for retired Lane Page. The team practices at the Four Rivers YMCA.
Also off campus, the golf Lady Jays are working out at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, where head coach Adam Fischer reports 10 are out for the team, bookended by three seniors and three freshmen. Just four of Fischer’s 10 link ladies have varsity experience.
“We are fairly inexperienced this year compared to other years,” Fischer said.
Cross country Head Coach Mike Olszowka’s team has similar numbers compared to previous years.
“We have a good mix of upperclassmen and kids new to the program,” Olszowka said. “Our numbers are on par with the last couple years. We are always hoping for more, but we are happy the kids we have and are hopeful for a strong season.”
The softball program under head coach Philip King will be one to watch closely again this season after utilizing several freshmen during an 18-game winning streak last year, the longest known streak in program history.
King’s squad has won two of the past three Gateway Athletic Conference Central championships outright and also split the title with Holt in 2017.