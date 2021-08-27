Seldom in his 35 years as St. Francis Borgia Regional football head coach has Dale Gildehaus not known what to expect.
But Friday’s home jamboree event against Washington and Warrenton was one of those rare times. With no returning starters, it was like starting over for the Knights.
Gildehaus saw good things, as well as things that need improvement before this Friday’s season opener at home against Pacific. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“I’m super positive and thrilled about how the scrimmages went,” Gildehaus said. “It wasn’t about winning and losing but about how the kids competed. There were a lot of mistakes, no question. These are correctable mistakes. It happens in a game where you have young people. It’s our job as coaches to correct these things.”
Overall, Gildehaus said the effort was there.
“I was very pleased with the effort,” he said. “Overall, I was pleased. We had five offensive linemen who have never started a varsity game in their lives. But for the first time, they did OK. We had a group 1 and a group 2. Did they make mistakes? Yes, but still, for the first time against an experienced Washington team, they did well.”
With nobody returning, all positions are up for grabs. That includes the quarterback spot where junior Ben Roehrig and sophomore Koen Zeltmann are sharing the job heading into the opening week.
“I thought offensively that Ben Roehrig did some wonderful things,” Gildehaus said. “He threw the ball well at times. He made a mistake or two, but he did well. Koen Zeltmann did the same thing. He made some mental mistakes, but that happens to young men who never have played varsity games. Ben got in a little bit last year, but still, this is big time now. They both handled the offense very well.”
Both will continue to share the spot.
“I don’t think anybody won the game or lost the position,” Gildehaus said. “I think they’re both in the battle. Next week, they’ll play. They both bring something to the table. I thought Ben ran the option and pitched it well. Koen is an athlete, and he was making plays. Our offense is made around our quarterbacks because they’re both athletes making plays.”
Another positive spot was the play of senior Tony Fortner, who came out for the first time as a senior.
“Tony Fortner, for the first time ever playing football as a senior, had some nice plays at linebacker,” Gildehaus said. “He did a nice job at offensive guard.”
Gildehaus said there’s still plenty of work.
“We go to work tomorrow correcting mistakes, and we go to work tomorrow with our special teams,” Gildehaus said. “Special teams can be the difference in the first game. If we make no mistakes on special teams, that gives us a chance.”
Mistakes are crucial in all games, especially the first week.
“Tonight, we jumped offsides twice,” Gildehaus said. “We can’t do that. You can’t go first and 15 against a good team. If we can go first and 10 and then second and five or six, we can win the ballgame. You can’t go into first and 15 or second and long. You’re not going to win the ballgame like that.”
Gildehaus felt the team played two good programs in Washington and Warrenton.
“Coach (Derick) Heflin does a great job at Washington,” Gildehaus said. “They’re well coached, strong and physical. We competed against them. They moved the ball, but we didn’t break.”
Against Warrenton, the Knights had to make fast adjustments.
“Tonight, we expected Warrenton to run a 4-2, and they came out in a 3-5,” Gildehaus said. “We hadn’t practiced against that all year, but the kids did a nice job reacting on the fly. The coaches did a great job adjusting.”
Offensively, the Knights continued to pick up the pace.
“We’ll get better on the veer,” Gildehaus said. “For the first time, there are positives. We’ve got to get a little better each week. If we can do that, it will be a good season.”
Gildehaus knows it’s a marathon, not a sprint.
“We’re young and inexperienced, but we’re going to get better. It’s not about Week 1; it’s about Week 10,” he said. “We have a lot of obstacles to overcome. We’re excited now more. We’re going to have ups and downs. It’s going to be how we handle the downs because there are going to be some against Pacific. That’s the key.”