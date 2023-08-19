Ready or not, here they come.
The St. Francis Borgia football Knights take the next step toward the 2023 season Friday, hosting a four-team jamboree starting at 6 p.m.
Visiting will be Washington, Warrenton and Wright City. Scrimmages will be about a half-hour long and Borgia will play Warrenton, Wright City and Washington, in that order.
Friday’s jamboree opens an odyssey of at least 11 weeks. Borgia starts the season at home Friday, Aug. 25, against Pacific. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Dale Gildehaus, in his 34th season as Borgia’s head coach, knows that the season is a marathon, not a sprint.
“Its not about Week 1, it’s Week 9 (the final week of the regular season),” Gildehaus said. “People think we could be good. Possibly, if we don’t sit back and believe what people say or what the paper says. We can’t rest on what we did last year, we must improve to win our district or to even have a chance.”
Gildehaus said the jamboree will be a challenge for his team as Washington has a new head coach in Matt Klein and Warrenton is expected to have a strong team.
“Washington will be an interesting team with a new coach,” Gildehaus said. “We played them in 7-on-7. I really believe they will be a good team. Warrenton, with Jason Koper, fells this will be his best team ever.”
It’s a big year for Borgia, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the school’s lone state football championship Sept. 15, when Duchesne visits. The 1993 Knights went 14-0 and won the Class 3A state title.
Borgia last won a district title in 2011, advancing to the Class 4 quarterfinals that year before losing to MICDS.
Since 2014, Borgia has finished as district runner-up seven times. The Knights have fallen to Westminster Christian Academy (twice), Rolla, Camdenton, Roosevelt, Lutheran North and Blair Oaks in district title games.
As class and district assignments won’t be released until the day of the Pacific game, Borgia has no idea where it stands in relation to its future opponents.
A conference title can’t be among the options this year. The Archdiocesan Association will not have a league schedule this year for the second year in a row.
Borgia is playing Duchesne, St. Dominic, Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran St. Charles from the league this year.
Cardinal Ritter won the Class 3 state title last fall. St. Dominic was the Class 4 runner-up to another AAA school, St. Mary’s.
Since certain teams refuse to play each other, there will be no league title. The league is breaking up after this school year.
Borgia has a number of key returning players this season, starting with quarterback Koen Zeltmann. A three-year starter, Zeltmann completed over 60 percent of his pass attempts last year for 1,297 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 530 yards and seven touchdowns.
The team’s leading rusher, Trenton Volmert (606 yards, 10 touchdowns), graduated, but Hayden Wolfe is back after running for 524 yards and seven touchdowns.
Nathan Kell, who ran for 96 yards and three scores, could fit into the backfield as well.
Kell completed one pass for a touchdown from a halfback option last year.
The team’s top four receivers, in yardage, are back with Tate Marquart, Kell, Sam Tuepker and Brody Denbow leading the way.
The same four also will play in the secondary.
Borgia has a number of linemen returning, but has to make up for the graduation of Jack Boone, who went to Missouri S&T in Rolla.
The biggest defensive loss was all-state linebacker Ben Lause, who made 155 total stops last fall.
