The first 49 points went to the Blue Jays.
Washington (6-1, 3-1) handled GAC Central newcomer Francis Howell (0-7, 0-4) in a Week 7 road win, 49-6.
The Blue Jays led 7-0 after the first quarter, then 28-0 at the half and 42-0 after three periods.
A score for the home Knights midway through the fourth quarter against a continuous clock prevented Washington from earning its second shutout of the season.
“Friday we were able to come out and control both the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Our offensive and defensive lines played extremely well.”
Senior Ryan Hoerstkamp led a defensive force that came up with four takeaways, two sacks and a defensive score.
Hoerstkamp was responsible for two forced fumbles, a sack and a 42-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
“The defense had a great performance,” Heflin said. “They dominated the whole night. We were able to shut down their offense. North had nine yards of offense at half and, I believe, were at negative yards of total offense when we pulled the starters mid-third quarter.”
Washington gained 293 rushing yards and scored five of its touchdowns on the ground.
“Louis Paule led the rushing attack,” Heflin said. “He did a great job of getting behind his blockers and working hard for extra yards.”
Paule carried 13 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.
District
The top seed in Class 5 District 4 remains in the Blue Jays’ possession with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Washington (41.39) leads Battle (4-1, 39.83) by 1.5 points.
Battle was unable to play its scheduled game with Rock Bridge Friday and instead hosted Smith-Cotton (0-6) Saturday in a 49-9 victory.
Rolla (3-2, 33.52) returned from two idle weeks to win at Waynesville (2-4) Friday, 34-20.
The Bulldogs moved ahead of Jefferson City (3-4, 32.55) for the third seed in the district after Jefferson City was shut out by Helias Catholic (7-0), 28-0.
Camdenton (3-4, 27.05) is down a spot to No. 5 in the standings after a 52-38 loss to Glendale (4-3).
The final spot in the district standings belongs to Capital City (0-6, 16.46), which did not play this week.
Week 8
Not only is this coming week homecoming for Washington, but the team is playing to clinch second place in the GAC Central for the second year in a row.
The Blue Jays host Ft. Zumwalt East (2-5, 2-2). While the Lions have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams, Washington was a decisive winner in last year’s matchup, 49-18.
Zumwalt East edged Wentzville Liberty in Week 7, 27-26, after the Blue Jays topped that same team the week before, 28-21.
The Lions’ other conference win came against Howell North in Week 4, 27-14.
Other common opponents include Ft. Zuwmalt North and Ft. Zumwalt South, which the Lions lost to by scores of 74-12 and 28-21, respectively.
Senior quarterback Tyler Lindemann lines up under center for the Lions. He’s thrown for 756 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions.
Lindemann and senior wide receiver Joshua Johnston are the team’s two leading rushers. Johnston has gained 267 yards and three scores while Lindemann has run for 264 yards and six touchdowns.
Junior Austin Kuhlenberg is Lindemann’s favorite target. He’s caught 22 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns.
Stats
Paule’s 91 rushing yards led the night for the Blue Jays.
Cole Nahlik carried seven times for 60 yards and scored twice.
Joey Avitia scored twice in the second half, carrying four times for nine yards.
Dylan Pape gained 27 rushing yards on four carries and caught a 15-yard pass.
Ian Junkin picked up 38 yards on two carries.
Luke Kroeter carried once for 13 yards.
Ben Gaither gathered 10 yards on three carries.
Devon Deckelman picked up nine yards on two carries. He also went 7-7 in extra point tries.
Aden Pecka gained seven yards on one carry and Kellen Schiermeier carried once for one yard.
Quarterback Cam Millheiser was 2-5 passing for 44 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried seven times for 28 yards.
Jack Lackman completed one pass for 15 yards.
Hoerstkamp made two catches for 44 yards and a score.
On defense, Hoerstkamp forced two fumbles and Korey Jarrell forced one.
Owen Bartlett, Hoerstkamp, Marcus Rogala and Jason Sides each recovered a fumble.
Bartlett made two sacks. Hoerstkamp and Logan Kuhn each sacked the Howell North quarterback once.
Bartlett and Pape led in tackles with five apiece.
Lackman turned in four tackles.
Avitia, Mark Hensley, Hoerstkamp, Kuhn and Hayden Thiemann were each in on three stops apiece.
Turning in two tackles each were Kroeter, Nahlik, Schiermeier, Rogala and Gaither.
Sam Rost, Jarrell, Sides, Isaac Burr and Dante Cattinari each made one tackle.
Box Score
Washington 7-21-14-7-49
Francis Howell North 0-0-0-6-6
First Quarter
WAS — Cole Nahlik 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:47
Second Quarter
WAS — Louis Paule 2 run (Deckelman kick), 11:37
WAS — Ryan Hoerstkamp 13 pass from Cam Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 2:12
WAS — Nahlik 1 run (Deckelman kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
WAS — Hoerstkamp 42 fumble recovery (Deckelman kick), 11:45
WAS — Joey Avitia 1 run (Deckelman kick), 6:57
Fourth Quarter
WAS — Avitia 3 run (Deckelman kick), 10:20
FHN — Marshall Swope 35 pass from Jordan Minter (pass failed), 4:50
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Paule 13-91-1, Nahlik 7-60-2, Junkin 2-38, Millheiser 7-28, Pape 4-27, Kroeter 1-13, Gaither 3-10, Avitia 4-9-2, Deckelman 2-9, Pecka 1-7, Shiermeier 1-1, Thiemann 1-0.
Howell North — Burris 5-10, Minter 10-5, Oelze 4-1.
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 2-5-44-1-1, Lackman 1-1-15-0-0, Junkin 0-1-0-0-0.
Howell North — Minter 9-14-65-1-0.
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 2-44-1, Pape 1-15.
Howell North — Swope 1-29-1, Burris 3-18, Kelly 3-13, Salter 1-10, Oelze 1- -5.
Tackles
Washington — Bartlett 5 (FR, 2 Sacks), Pape 5, Holtmeyer 5, Lackman 4, Avitia 3, Hensley 3, Hoerstkamp 3 (2 FF, FR, Sack, TD), Kuhn 3 (Sack), Thiemann 3, Kroeter 2, Nahlik 2, Schiermeier 2, Rogala 2 (FR), Gaither 2, Rost 1, Jarrell 1 (FF), Sides 1 (FR), Burr 1, Cattinari 1.
Howell North — McCrary 12, Hall 9, Dunseth 8, Okello 7, Frey 6, Burris 5, Neuschwander 3, Kelly 2, Pulley 1, Salter 1, Swope 1, Koehler 1.