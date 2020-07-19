COVID-19 has claimed its first fall sports victim.
There will be no football jamborees in 2020.
MSHSAA and the Missouri Football Coaches Association have agreed to call off the preseason jamborees for this season.
The MFCA also recommends that all teams keep activities, practices and scrimmages at an intrasquad level. It recommends against interaction with other teams, including seven-on-seven and camps for the remainder of the summer.
MFCA stated it has the best interest of players in mind and wants to have a full, productive, healthy season, creating a great experience for the student athletes.
Area coaches were supportive of the move.
“If calling off the jamboree gives us a chance to play Week 1, I’m all for it,” St. Francis Borgia Regional Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “As a staff, we were concerned about the possibility of having schools from out of our area to a scrimmage or jamboree. We have had as many as 55 kids at our workouts three days a week over the last eight weeks without any complaining, just interested in getting a little bigger, faster and stronger.”
Justin Grahl, Union’s head coach, agreed.
“Right now, it doesn’t change a lot of what we are doing,” Grahl said. “We’d be getting the majority of our reps against ourselves anyway at this point in a normal summer. But, I think teams will have to get creative with their preparation as we get closer to Game 1.”
Grahl feels the jamboree experience is important to a team.
“The jamboree is one of your last opportunities to make player personnel decisions and iron out some mistakes before Week 1 and we won’t have that opportunity,” Grahl said. “It also usually serves as a great example for our younger players as far as what to expect on Friday nights as far as travel and preparation. I think you will see teams head into Week 1 with a pared-down game plan in an attempt to limit mistakes that can change the game.”
Lost Time
Gildehaus said teams are behind this summer due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
“The first six weeks we actually lifted outside as we could not spot one another on a lift,” Gildehaus said. “We were constantly talking about washing our hands, just stressing to the kids about safety. We brought the bars and a few weights and did as much as we could just to stay safe. Groups would lift while the others would do skill work while staying apart. We just did as much as possible practicing social distancing up until July.”
Gildehaus said the team has been able to work a bit more this month.
“The last two weeks, we have actually started lifting inside while others will begin more teamwork,” Gildehaus said. “Next week, our two-week camp begins, which actually replaces our East Central Camp which we lost in early June. Actually, this will help us prepare for the season as we go for two weeks then take a week off and the season begins.”
Grahl said Union has had to make adjustments to be able to get some work done over the summer months.
“Overall the pandemic has had a pretty big impact on our summer and our preparations for the season,” Grahl said. “It has forced us to condense an entire summer into the month of July. This has meant quite a bit of work for our athletes and coaches, but so far the players have adjusted well.”
Grahl said decisions have included many outside the normal football staff.
“We have been working alongside the district, our Mercy athletic trainer, and the Franklin County Health Department to give ourselves the best plan of action to keep our student athletes safe and healthy. We are adjusting weight training and practice to allow for social distancing. We are screening kids as they come into the building and have instructed any player or coach to stay home if they are not feeling well.”
Will They Play?
“I have so many questions at this time but no one can really answer them,” Gildehaus said. “I have talked with (Borgia Athletic Director) Chris Arand many times about what could happen or what the guidelines might be. His response is that right now no one knows for sure. These decisions will be made by the end of July. Lets hope and pray these kids don’t lose a season like baseball did. But, most importantly, whatever keeps the kids and coaches safe, we will deal with it.”
Grahl is treating things as close to normal as possible.
“At this point, with the season potentially starting next month, we are attempting to keep it as close to business as usual with our preparation,” Grahl said. “Obviously, we are abiding by all of our COVID-19 guidelines but we are preparing as if there is going to be a normal season, because that’s all we do right now.”
Grahl said much is unknown, but the team has to be ready if the season happens as scheduled.
“I’m not entirely sure what will happen with the season, and I feel overspeculation will only slow us down. What I do know is that programs are going to need to be very flexible moving into the fall. There will no doubt be individuals and entire programs affected by the pandemic and we as leaders need to do what is best for our teams and communities.”
Editor’s Note — Head football coaches at Washington, St. Clair and Pacific also were contacted for comment.