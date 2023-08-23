When we last saw the Pacific football Indians play St. Francis Borgia, in Week 1 of 2022, the Indians were a team trying to fit a lot of new pieces into place.
A year later, the Indians are hoping to be able to get a stronger start to the season than the 27-0 shutout loss they suffered at the hands of the Knights in 2022.
This year’s Week 1 game, at Borgia, may have its start time pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. due to excessive heat. That decision is expected after Tuesday’s deadline.
Pacific tuned up for the regular season Friday at the Affton Jamboree by playing Parkway South, Affton, Riverview Gardens and Mehlville.
“I thought we played well on both sides of the ball,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “(We need to work at) cleaning up the ‘little things’ that make a big difference (like) penalties, etc.”
The Indians should have a stronger footing to start the season this year with more experience under their belts after multiple freshmen were thrust into leading roles during an injury-plagued 2022 season in which Pacific went 1-9.
Multiple veteran players will be returning to the lineup for Pacific after they missed much of 2022. In total, the team brings back five starters on offense and six on defense.
Senior Luke Meyer will be attempting to make an impact at a new position as he moves into a role at running back. Meyer started at quarterback in 2020 and 2021 before sitting out his entire junior season due to injury last fall.
Meyer won’t be the first Pacific player to make that transition in Day’s tenure with the program.
As a freshman in 2020, Meyer replaced incumbent quarterback Matt Austin under center. Austin thrived after the move to running back, rushing for 1,408 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final two years.
Pacific will see the same lineup of teams it faced in 2022 with nonconference matchups at Borgia (Week 1), at home against Francis Howell Central (Week 2) and on the road at Festus (Week 7).
For Four Rivers Conference play, St. Clair (Week 3), Sullivan (week 5) and Hermann (Week 8) will all come to Pacific while the Indians will travel to Union (Week 4), Owensville (Week 6) and St. James (Week 9).
District assignments will be announced Friday morning.
