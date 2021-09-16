The injury bug bit hard.
The Bulldogs bit hard.
But nothing had a more ferocious bite in Friday’s Week 3 football matchup than Pacific’s Makai Parton.
Parton rushed for 375 yards and six touchdowns in the Four Rivers Conference opener, leading the Indians (2-1, 1-0) to a shootout win against the two-time defending conference champion St. Clair Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1), 52-47.
“(St. Clair is) the program that I think everyone in this area is aspiring to be,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “They consistently win nine to 10 games a year, and when you watch them on film, their kids are tough, physical, play hard, and their coaches do a great job. I was pleased that our kids battled for four quarters through a lot of adversity and made enough plays that we were able to squeak one out.”
Parton personally accounted for 40 of the 99 points scored on the night, adding a pair of two-point conversions to his six touchdowns.
For every big play Parton and the Indians put together, Head Coach Brian Robbins’ Bulldogs came right back with the answer. Although Pacific never trailed in the game, St. Clair did tie the score three different times.
“I think that’s just the way it’s going to be with these two teams, no matter who they play this year,” Robbins said. “Obviously, you like to win, but I’m really proud of our young football team. We were outmatched. I don’t know if it’s as obvious to you or anybody else, the size difference, but our kids scrap, man, and I love it. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Parton typically splits carries in the backfield with fellow senior standout Matt Austin, but an injury forced Austin off the field late in the first quarter, causing Parton to take on a larger role.
“I just came in ready to follow my big guys,” Parton said. “Nothing but the win was in my head.”
Pacific quarterback Luke Meyer was also bit by the injury bug and played through it, though the Indians needed to turn to backup quarterback, junior Weston Kulick, to throw the ball downfield.
“Unbelievable,” Day said of Parton’s night. “We had a couple of guys dinged, and usually we rotate two or three guys through there. I just told him, ‘You can’t come out, and we’ve got to figure it out.’ For the most part, the whole second half, he was the guy. Luke battled and battled as well. (Despite) being a bit dinged up, he was dynamite, I felt like, the whole second half, running the football, and we were able to get just enough.”
After being stalled on their first two offensive drives by Pacific’s front seven, the Bulldogs were scarcely stopped again as the team matched Pacific big play for big play.
Four of Parton’s rushing scores came from more than 30 yards out, including an 80-yard score and an 86-yarder.
St. Clair scored six of its seven touchdowns from more than 30 yards out, including a special teams score on a kick return early in the fourth quarter.
“It was back and forth, just coming down to who could get a stop,” Robbins said. “They probably got one more stop than we did, and therein lies the ball game. We couldn’t stop them there at the end. We just ran out of time. If we could have kept going for another quarter, I don’t think anybody would have complained.”
Approaching the midway point of the fourth quarter, Pacific was able to force a turnover on downs and tack on another score to a 46-40 lead.
St. Clair mustered a final score, but then Pacific was able to run out the clock on the final drive.
Statistics
Parton’s 375 yards were part of a 593-rushing-yard performance put together by the Indians.
Austin added 104 yards and a score on seven carries, all in the first quarter, before his exit.
Meyer also eclipsed the century mark, carrying 11 times for 101 yards and a score.
Kulick carried four times for seven yards, Trenton Johnson once for six yards and Ethan Hall once for no gain.
Meyer completed one pass for five yards to Hall on his only attempt of the game.
Kulick was 2-7 passing for 23 yards.
Johnson made a 17-yard catch, and Izach Reeder pulled in one catch for six yards.
Matt Kristopeit recorded the game’s only sack for the Indians.
Parton and Reeder tied for the team lead in total tackles with 10 apiece.
Kulick was in on six stops. Other tacklers included Ted Toney (five), Jason Kossuth (five), Nathaniel Knaff (four), Blake McKay (four), Kristopeit (four), Jaden Thomas (three), Dominic Calvin (two), Raidon Fowler (two), Johnson (two), Chase Krug (two), Meyer (two), Malachi Wells-Sidner (two), Cade Martin (one) and Austin (one).
The Bulldogs tallied 395 rushing yards.
Quarterback Anthony Broeker led with 108 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. He was 2-3 passing for 31 yards.
Skyler Sanders picked up 86 yards on seven carries. He made one rushing score and one kick return score.
Gabe Martinez ran four times for 74 yards and a score.
Cameron Simcox gained 52 yards and one score on six carries. He added one reception for two yards.
Austin Dunn carried four times for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Isaac Nunez picked up 30 yards on 12 carries.
Gavin Shoemate carried two times for three yards.
Carter Short made one catch for 29 yards.
Martinez led the Bulldog defense with 17 total tackles (10 solo).
Sanders (13 tackles) and Simcox (12) each reached double digits as well.
St. Clair’s tacklers also included Short (eight), Adrian Arguilez (seven), Michael Briscoe (six), Logan Smith (five), Dunn (four), Gavin Calkins (two), Jordan Rodrigue (two), Broeker (two), Nunez (two), Shoemate (two) and Lane Sohn (two).
Week 4
Pacific has another key Four Rivers Conference matchup coming up in Week 4 as the Indians play on the road against Union (3-0, 1-0), a Class 4 state semifinalist in 2020.
The game could be a shootout for the third week in a row for the Indians as Union has posted 41 or more points in all three outings thus far in the season.
In 2020, Union edged the Indians in Pacific by one extra point, 41-40.
The Bulldogs will host Sullivan (1-2, 0-1) in Week 4, St. Clair’s first home game of the season.
Sullivan holds a 54-6 win over Cuba this season but has lost two straight home appearances to Festus, 26-12, and Union, 41-6.
Districts
In the Class 4 District 2 rankings, Pacific (38.67 points) is only looking up at No. 1 Vashon with Miller Career Academy (3-0, 57.17) and Union (51.33).
The Indians lead No. 4 Gateway (2-1, 33), Windsor (1-2, 20.67), Affton (0-3, 13.67) and Confluence with Grand Center Arts Charter (0-1, 12).
St. Clair currently holds the No. 4 spot in Class 3 District 4 with 34.33 points.
Priory (3-0, 53 points) holds a 10-point edge over fellow unbeaten Owensville (3-0, 43) for the top seed.
Rounding out the district are Westminster Christian Academy (1-2, 39), Sullivan (30.67), Salem (0-2, 16.33) and St. James (0-3, 15.67).