The season continues for the Missouri Falcons.
The Falcons (7-3) won Saturday at Orchard Park in St. Clair in a Central Plains Football League playoff game against the Missouri Warriors, 74-34.
The semi-pro league is played under the eight-man arena football style.
With the win, the Falcons move on to the conference semifinals where they will play the second-seeded Missouri Monarchs this upcoming Saturday at Ballwin Park in Aurora. Kickoff time has not been announced.
The Falcons picked up a 22-12 lead after one quarter and went into halftime with a commanding 46-28 advantage.
The score stood at 60-34 after three periods.
Additional information was not available at deadline.
