A path to having high school sports in 2020-21 is becoming more clear.
Between guidelines released by Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) and the stance taken by the Missouri Football Coaches Association (MFCA), the role of school sports in the COVID-19 world is coming into focus.
Schools are moving to trade summer activities for the chance to play a season during the fall.
“The MFCA has taken a proactive approach to our summer football stance right now,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, said. “We will follow the recommendations to cancel all activities between opposing schools throughout the summer. Hopefully this will keep our kids and coaches safe.”
Paul Day, Pacific’s new head coach, agreed.
“I think everyone is affected by canceling any chance to compete, but, I think under the circumstances it is definitely the right move at this time,” Day said. “I am old enough to remember when we couldn’t have camps, team camps or jamborees in the summer.”
Both said their respective schools are taking the COVID-19 threat seriously.
“COVID-19 has changed what we do and how we do it,” Robbins said. “This has forced us to be much more diligent on cleaning our equipment and practicing social distancing.”
Day said everyone is taking similar steps to deal with the virus.
“No doubt COVID-19 has changed how we go about everything we do,” Day said. “I think we are probably doing a lot of the same things the rest of the country is doing. These things include, but are not limited to, limited number of athletes in the weight room at a time; face masks while in the weight room (as well as cleaning equipment after every use); face masks at practice (players and coaches); social distancing when at all possible; making sure everyone has their own water; checking in daily with the questions and temperature checks; and no use of locker rooms or water fountains. There is also hand sanitizer about anywhere you look. I know our district is doing everything they can do to keep things safe.”
At this time, MSHSAA plans to go forward with fall practices for districts offering in-school learning opportunities. MSHSAA has mandated that if a school isn’t in session, or it does not have the in-school learning opportunities provided, it cannot field extracurricular activities.
Even having the guidelines in place is no guarantee. NJCAA announced its guidelines and then came back soon after with a decision to push most fall sports which have championships back to the spring of 2021.
Will MSHSAA end up doing something similar?
“As far as fall sports go, I do not know at this time,” Robbins said. “Fingers are crossed.”
Day said he hopes the fall season is not like the spring.
“I sure hope we have an opportunity to play,” Day said. “I really felt bad for the athletes last spring who lost their senior season of sports. I am not sure what other changes would need to take place to make the season possible. It seems like we are all doing everything we can right now.”