After Thursday’s win, the Blue Jays played the waiting game to see who they would play this week in the opening round of the Class 5 District 4 playoffs.
The answer is Capital City (1-8).
Washington’s Week 9 victory over Francis Howell Central, coupled with Battle’s 42-26 loss to unbeaten Hannibal Friday, was enough to propel the Blue Jays over the Spartans for the No. 3 seed in the district.
Holt (9-0, 51 points) and Helias Catholic (8-1, 47.39) end the regular season as the top two seeds in the district. Both receive a first-round bye.
Washington concluded play with 34.89 points, edging Battle (34.34) by just over half a point.
Wentzville Liberty (3-6, 26.69) wraps as the No. 5 seed and will play at Battle in Week 10.
Capital City (17.94) brought up the rear of the six-team district.
The Cavaliers’ lone win came in Week 7 against Smith-Cotton, 46-6.
Washington and Capital City share no common opponents this season. The Cavaliers’ losses have come against Warrensburg, Center, Hickman, Rock Bridge, Jefferson City, Helias, Winnetonka and Kirksville.
Capital City has averaged a meager 13.2 points per game, surrendering an average of 33.8 points per game to opponents.
The winner plays at Helias in Week 11.
Week 9 Stats
In Washington’s Thursday win over Howell Central, the team rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Evan Gaither carried 25 times for 241 yards and two scores.
Landon Boston gained 81 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
Camden Millheiser ran for 33 yards and a score on nine carries. He was 1-4 passing for 35 yards.
Luke Johnson made the 35-yard catch on Washington’s only completion.
Hayden Thiemann carried once for no gain.
Kicker Devon Deckelman went 3-4 in converting point after attempts.
Gavin Holtmeyer logged a team high 10 tackles for the defense, including two tackles fora loss.
Trevor Buhr notched nine tackles and one sack.
Johnson and Kellen Schiermeier each made an interception.
Other tacklers included Wyatt Sneed (nine), Casey Olszowka (eight), Aden Pecka (eight), Hayden Burns (seven), Johnson (seven), Schiermeier (four), Boston (four), Mark Hensley (three, one sack), Sam Rost (two) and Ryan Jostes (one).