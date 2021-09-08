Washington football will play its Week 3 game a day early.
The Blue Jays will now host William Chrisman (1-1) Thursday at 6 p.m.
Washington's originally scheduled opponent, Warrenton (0-2), was unable to play this week due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
Warrenton additionally withdrew from Tuesday's scheduled junior varsity game against Troy and this coming Monday's JV contest at Washington. The JV Jays will now host North Point.
This is not the first quarantine to impact area teams, as St. Clair missed its Week 1 varsity contest, as did the Bulldogs' Week 2 opponent, Salem.
St. James, which was scheduled to play Salem in Week 1, instead hosted California. St. Clair's scheduled Week 1 foe, Perryville, instead played Red Bed, Illinois.
After a Week 1 loss to Union, 42-21, Washington rebounded to win in Week 2 at Pacific, 42-38.
William Chrisman is coming off a 58-0 Week 2 loss to Smithville (2-0). In Week 1, the Bears defeated Winnetonka, 37-19.