It was almost déjà vu all over again.
Just like in 2022, Washington held a touchdown lead over Union in the final minute of play in their Week 1 football matchup Friday with Union driving.
While the Wildcats pulled off the last-minute score to win last year, this time the Blue Jays’ defense held as Washington (1-0) opened the season with a 21-14 victory over Union (0-1).
The win successfully baptizes the tenure of new Washington Head Coach Matt Klein with a victory.
They had to wait an hour later than usual to do so as a week of heat advisories culminated with Friday night kickoffs all around the area being delayed to 8 p.m.
“Great contest, that’s a great team over there at Union and when you throw (this being my first game here) in with all the heat and the crazy weather conditions, it probably makes it even more special,” Klein said. “I’m just really proud of our kids.”
Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said it was a good learning experience.
“This was a scratching and clawing football game from both teams,” Grahl said. “I think Coach Klein would agree, neither of us played that great. Washington was fortunate to come out on top and we’ve got a lot to learn.”
The game was a seesaw battle in the first half with Union putting the ball in the end zone within the first minute of each of the first two quarters and Washington answering within the final minute of both periods.
The score stood at 7-7 after the first quarter and 14-14 going into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter and a continued strong defensive showing for both teams well into the final period, it was going to take a big break for one team to get the deciding score.
The ball broke Washington’s way as a muffed punt with 2:42 left to play set the Blue Jays up with optimal field position at the Union 18 after Nolan Hendrix made the recovery.
Three plays later, Washington senior running back Landon Boston took a 14-yard carry for a first down and was pushed out of bounds at the one-yard line.
Another play after that, Boston broke the goal line for his third rushing score of the game.
“I was just willing to do whatever it takes to get the win out here tonight,” Boston said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself. I’ve been putting in a lot of work. This game has meant a lot to me the last three years since I started playing varsity. I’ve been really hungry for this game for three years and it just feels really good to be able to go out there and impact the game in a big way.”
Boston, who struck for scores from 50 and 27 yards out in the first half, carried the ball 21 times for 212 yards in the contest.
“It’s a great highlight for him, and on a couple of those runs we had some guys just block their tails off — Tyrese Thurmon, Ryan Jostes, Andrew Mateas, some receivers on the edge,” Klein said. “(Boston) made some great cuts, but man, what a great job by those blockers up front.”
Union had plenty of chances to add more points, moving the ball well with 356 yards of total offense.
The Wildcats had long strikes for their two scores as Ryan Rapert passed for a 58-yard touchdown to Hayden Parmenter and Wyatt Birke carried 60 yards for a rushing score.
Rapert competed with junior Connor Curnutte for Union’s starting quarterback job in the preseason.
“Rapert earned the start,” Grahl said. “He absolutely did. He did very well this summer. He’s got some growing to do as a quarterback, but I’m sure he’ll do that. He made some really good plays with his feet, but I was pleased with the way he read and delivered the football. We need to get better around him. At times, we didn’t give him enough time to make a good solid throw.”
However, the Washington defense came up with three different red zone stops to keep the score tied at 14-14.
Nic Lucido grabbed an interception inside the five-yard line and twice the Blue Jays forced the Wildcats to turn it over on downs inside the 20.
“It was unbelievable and a great job by our defensive staff of not only getting our kids in the right position, but getting them to believe that is the right position and to go out and do their job and execute,” Klein said. “They did a great job along with our kids being in great shape, and they handled the conditions well tonight.”
After Boston’s go-ahead score, Union had one final chance, moving the ball out to midfield with quick short passes.
However, Thurmon at defensive end harried Rapert in the backfield all night and finally caught him for his second sack to set up third and long on the final possession.
“Ty Thurmon played a hell of game, getting multiple sacks and getting everyone fired up,” Boston said. “It was his first year on the d-line and I was impressed. He did a great job.”
Facing fourth and long with 3.4 seconds left and 63 yards to go on one play, Union tried to keep the ball alive with multiple laterals on the last play before the ball came free and Wyatt Bobo dove on it to seal the win.
Statistics
Washington rushed for 224 yards total.
After Boston’s total, Aden Pecka gained 11 yards on five carries and quarterback Ryan Kassebaum picked up one yard on seven attempts.
Kassebaum was 1-4 passing for four yards with Boston on the receiving end of the lone completion.
As a kicker, Lucido went 3-3 on Washington’s point after attempts. The final one was dead center, striking Union’s video camera, located on a pole behind the goal posts, on the fly.
On the other side, Rapert was 14-22 passing for 165 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He carried 16 times for a net loss of 10 yards.
Parmenter led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 91 yards on 19 carries. He caught three passes for 76 yards and a score.
Birke carried three times for 71 yards and a score. He added one catch for four yards.
Parker Schrader gained 24 yards on seven carries.
Christopher Voss picked up seven yards on one carry.
Trey Ladymon carried twice for six yards.
Carter Schell gained two yards on one carry.
Braden Pracht caught four passes for 18 yards.
Kyler Crawford gathered in two catches for 14 yards.
Brody Sitze made one catch for eight yards.
Ryan Stowe made both of the Wildcats’ point after tries.
On defense, Thurmon led the Jays with 11 stops and two sacks.
Hayden Burns was in on nine tackles.
Lucido made six tackles and picked up an interception.
Jack Hackmann was credited with five tackles and one sack.
Syrus Pate and Brendon Rost each had a hand in five tackles.
Others with tackles include Jacob Bina (four), Camron Smith (four) Pecka (three), Landon Baker (three), Bobo (three plus a fumble recovery), Ben Gelinas (three) and Andrew Mateas (two).
Ladymon had a part of 16 tackles to lead Union on defense.
Schrader was in on eight stops, including one for a loss.
Joseph Zagarri assisted on seven tackles.
Stowe and Birke each had a hand in six tackles.
Others turning in tackles for Union included Parmenter (four), Pracht (three), D’Onofrio (three), Hayden McCormick (two), Owen Pope (one), Voss (one), Gavin Mabe (one) and Sitze (one).
District
Washington was one of five teams in Class 4 District 5 to open with a Week 1 win, joining Helias, Capital City, North Point and Camdenton.
Helias, North Point and Camdenton all ranked first in the district standings after Week 1 with 33 points, followed by Capital City (32) and Washington (27).
Rolla and Battle (with Columbia Independent) each started with a loss. Battle tallied seven points toward the district standings while Rolla started with negative three points.
In Class 4 District 2, Sullivan (53 points), Gateway (33), Roosevelt with Carnahan (26) and Windsor (21) each won in Week 1.
Union (13) joined Pacific (nine) and Affton (-3) with an 0-1 start from the district.
Week 2
The Blue Jays play a Thursday night game in Week 2 as they venture into Warren County to take on the Warrenton Warriors (1-0).
Warrenton opened with a 22-16 win on the road Friday at Ft. Zumwalt South (0-1).
Washington has battered the Warriors each of the past four seasons to the tune of combined 132-35 score.
The Blue Jays won the matchup last year at Scanlan Stadium, 41-0.
However, the Warriors look to have turned a corner, displaying an impressive passing attack at the St. Francis Borgia jamboree.
Warrenton quarterback Charlie Blondin was 15-28 passing for 263 yards and a score against Zumwalt South in Week 1, making up for a rushing attack that managed to net just 42 yards on 20 carries against the Bulldogs.
Union suits up for their home opener Friday night against St. Francis Borgia, 21-20 winners in Week 1 over Pacific.
The Knights turned away Pacific’s change at a two-point conversion in the final two minutes of play to seal the win.
