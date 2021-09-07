The state of Week 3 football for Washington High School is up in the air.
The Blue Jays' scheduled opponent, Warrenton (0-2), will be unable to play in the scheduled contest Friday, Sept. 10, due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman put the word out on social media Tuesday that the team is seeking a new Week 3 opponent.
Warrenton has additionally withdrawn from Tuesday's scheduled junior varsity game against Troy and this coming Monday's JV contest at Washington.
This is not the first quarantine to impact area teams, as St. Clair missed its Week 1 varsity contest, as did the Bulldogs' Week 2 opponent, Salem.
St. James, which was scheduled to play Salem in Week 1, instead hosted California. St. Clair's scheduled Week 1 foe, Perryville, instead played Red Bed, Illinois.
The Blue Jays (1-1), if they are able to schedule a new opponent, would only have a few days notice to prepare for the new challenge. After a Week 1 loss to Union, 42-21, Washington rebounded to win in Week 2 at Pacific, 42-38.