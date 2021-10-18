Led by three girls all-conference runners, Washington’s Lady Jays placed third in the GAC Central Thursday.
The GAC Championships ran Thursday at McNair Park in St. Charles with Washington taking five all-conference honors overall. The Lady Jays earned 61 points to place third in the Central division behind Wentzville Liberty (38) and Ft. Zumwalt South (44).
The Washington boys had two runners earn all-conference recognitions but did not field a complete team and did not record a team score.
The varsity boys and girls races pitted Central division runners against both the South and North divisions as well, resulting in both a set of divisional results and an overall result for each race.
“With the rain we have been receiving the course conditions were less than ideal,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Yet under those circumstances our varsity team dropped a total of six minutes and 10 seconds (from a September run at McNair Park) while those competing in the JV races dropped a total of nine minutes and 27 seconds.”
Washington junior Julia Donnelly finished second individually in the Central division’s girls race with a time of 19:20.95 and placed third overall between the three divisions.
Wentzville Liberty’s Ally Kruger turned in the fastest girls time of 18:57.66.
Leah Wheeler placed eighth in the Central for Washington, 35th overall, in 21:29.25.
Annelise Obermark also made the all-conference cut, placing 13th in the Central standings, 43rd overall, in 21:43.5.
“Overall, our varsity girls team got a very bad start,” Olszowka said. “We got boxed and separated early. Girls still ran great running at their best times of the year. Julia did great to get back in the race getting all the way back to second place. Leah and Annalise battled throughout the entire race to get themselves back up on the podium, earning All-GAC honors.”
Lindsay Sprung (18th, 22:28.22), Kendra Bliss (22nd, 22:56.34), Avery Johnson (26th, 23:44.28) and Isabella Von Behren (28th, 24:22.55) rounded out Washington’s divisional scores.
The Lady Jays posted a score of 191 in the GAC girls overall standings, ranking eighth.
For the Washington boys, both Ethan Bliss (ninth, 17:50.84) and Logan Luttrell (13th, 18:05.87) earned all-conference recognition in the Central standings.
“Ethan and Logan got us off to a good start in the varsity boys race as they both dropped major time off their season best, both finishing on the podium,” Olszowka said.
Bliss ranked 26th overall between the three divisions, and Luttrell ranked 34th.
The Blue Jays had no other runners in the boys race, which was won overall by Timberland’s Tyler Freiner in 16:07.2.
Ft. Zumwalt East’s Tyler Anderson led all male Central runners in 17:01.84.
Ft. Zumwalt West captured both the overall boys title with 67 points and the overall girls title with a score of 71.
The Jaguar boys were followed by Timberland (105), St. Charles West (107), Francis Howell (127), Ft. Zumwalt North (134), St. Charles (165), Ft. Zumwalt East (167), Wentzville Liberty (218), Troy (230), Francis Howell (250), Ft. Zumwalt South (274), Orchard Farm (321), Holt (325), Francis Howell Central (333), Warrenton (370) and Winfield (441).
Remaining girls overall standings included Francis Howell Central (112), St. Charles West (123), Wentzville Liberty (126), Ft. Zumwalt South (128), Timberland (135), Francis Howell (145), Holt (211), Ft. Zumwalt North (240), Winfield (304), St. Charles (329), Warrenton (344) and Ft. Zumwalt East (361).
Washington has no other regular season meets remaining on the schedule. The Blue Jays will host the Class 4 District 3 meet Oct. 30 at Big Driver, starting at 9:30 a.m.