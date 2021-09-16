Running in one of the biggest meets of the season, the Union cross country team competed Saturday in the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.
Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt saw many positives.
“As a team, we did a lot of things right, but there are other areas we need improvement,” Hurt said. “Our goal for this meet was to increase our consistency and race pacing. Almost all our athletes hit their time goals for the first and second miles but fell off on the third mile. We will look on strategies to improve that this week.”
In the boys team standings, the Wildcats placed eighth in the Gold Division with 222 points. Union was just behind Priory (213) and finished ahead of John Burroughs (222) on a tiebreaker.
Smithville won with 87 points, and Benton took second at 91. Belleville East was third with 141 points. De Smet (174) and Ft. Zumwalt East (182) rounded out the top five.
Parkway Central (188) was sixth.
A total of 18 schools had enough runners for team scores.
Gabe Hoekel led the Wildcats, placing 13th in a time of 17:52.13.
Bryson Pickard placed 20th with a time of 10:00.05.
Taylor Meyer was the next Wildcat across the stripe, placing 58th with a time of 19:12.89.
“On the guys team, Bryson Pickard and Taylor Meyer had the best performances of the day,” Hurt said. “They keep getting better, and they will continue to as their stamina improves. As new runners on the team, they are already making a big impact on our team both in points and with their competitive mindsets.”
Lucas Hoekel placed 77th in 19:39.01.
“Gabe Hoekel and Lucas Hoekel ran OK but were a little short on their second-mile goal,” Hurt said. “They are starting to see their potential, but I know they have not gotten close to it yet this season. They are both in great shape, and it will come as we have more races.”
Ty Greenwalt ended 98th in 20:35.34. Elias Neely was next, finishing 100th in 20:39.40.
“Ty Greenwalt and Elias Neely round out our varsity team, and they are also continuing to see big improvements each meet as their stamina improves,” Hurt said.
Aiden Borgmann placed 127th in 21:49.14. Tyler Lutes crossed the line in 22:22.57 to place 134th.
On the girls side, the Lady ’Cats scored 230 points to finish ninth in the Gold Division behind Pekin, Illinois (29), and in front of Parkway Central (240).
A total of 19 schools had enough runners for team scores.
St. Dominic won the division with 155 points with John Burroughs placing second at 158 and Washington taking third at 160.
Webster Groves (187) and Ft. Zumwalt South (216) rounded out the top five.
Also finishing in front of Union were Hickman and Westminster Christian, both at 219 points.
Ella Coppinger and Anna Brakefield paced the Union runners. Coppinger was 16th in 21:25.82, and Brakefield ended 17th in 21:26.57.
Kelsey Brake ran to 22nd place in a time of 21:38.27.
“On the girls side, we have been hit hard with some sickness going through the team. However, we had a tight pack in the front with Anna Brakefield, Ella Coppinger and Kelsey Brake, who all earned medals on Saturday,” Hurt said. “Their pack was tighter at New Haven than at Forest Park. We need to work on not giving up gaps mentally and physically. They are all extremely capable and competitive.”
Union’s next runner was Abigail Spurgeon, who was 97th in 25:01.54. Emma Tucker placed 114th in 25:29.80.
“Emma Tucker and Abby Spurgeon rounded out our varsity girls team,” Hurt said. “Emma struggled on the course on Saturday, recovering from being sick. She will come around this weekend. Abby is new to the sport of cross country, and she had a fantastic day. She was afraid of the pressure to run varsity at first, but she came around and ran strong. She has PR’d at every meet thus far.”