Traveling to Joplin Saturday, the Union cross country program brought back five medals and a third-place boys team finish from the Missouri Southern Stampede.
“We had a great showing from our whole team this weekend,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “It was a hot day, and I was worried that would impact some performances. We have struggled with some heat-related issues this season. However, none of our runners seemed to be bothered. In fact, this ended up being our best set of performances as a team.”
Union’s boys team placed third in the Gold Division behind Smithville (45 points) and Metro Christian (92). Union scored 98 points as 19 teams from around that area had enough runners for team scores.
Union didn’t have enough runners for a team score in the girls race.
Union’s medalists were Kelsey Brake and Ella Coppinger on the girls side and Gabe Hoekel, Bryson Pickard and Will Herbst on the boys side.
Brake was the highest-finishing individual, placing fifth in the girls race in 20:48.
“Kelsey Brake ran the best (race) she has ever had,” Hurt said. “She took off and was our front-runner from the first mile. This is only her first full fall season focusing solely to cross country. She has seen a lot of success this year so far, and she is just now getting comfortable with running in the front of our pack. It is great to see her realizing her potential by breaking that 21-minute barrier. Now I think she can set more lofty goals for herself.”
Coppinger was 13th with a time of 21:35.6.
Hoekel was the top Union male finisher, placing eighth in 16:51.4.
“Gabe saw his first time under 17 minutes, so he is starting to realize how fit he is and what he is capable of in races,” Hurt said. “He is starting to really run competitively, but he still has more in him.”
Pickard ended 14th in a time of 17:15.
“Bryson keeps surprising me,” Hurt said. “The goal I set for him this meet based on last meet was 17:40. He blew that away with a 17:15. He’s got a competitive instinct, and that will take him places in this sport. I’m excited to see where he ends up this season.”
Herbst placed 18th with a time of 17:38.
Union’s other varsity boys were:
• aylor Meyer (30th in 18:10.2).
• ucas Hoekel (53rd in 18:54.7).
• y Greenwalt (65th in 19:26.9).
• lias Neely (100th in 20:21.3).
• yler Lutes (116th in 21:05.8).
“I loved seeing their faces when they realized what they could achieve,” Hurt said. “I set lofty goals for their entire team as well. They have done a great job embracing these goals and working on pushing that last mile over the last several weeks. Our best performances were from Gabe Hoekel, Bryson Pickard and Taylor Meyer.”
Union’s other varsity girls were:
• bigail Spurgeon (45th in 23:34.9).
• mma Tucker (51st in 23:57.7).
Hurt noted that 11 runners posted personal records, and another recorded a season-best time.
Hurt said Spurgeon stepped up.
“I get really excited to see her progress because early this summer, she had a hard time completing a mile without walking,” Hurt said. “She has been very consistent in her determination to get better, and I set a lofty goal for her at this meet of 23:40, and she actually beat my goal for her.”
Meyer was impressive on the boys side, Hurt said.
“Taylor Meyer is only a freshman, so we are still seeing what he is capable of as well,” Hurt said. “He also has a competitive instinct and has a fantastic ability to move up during the race. His last mile is always his best. He has a great grasp on pacing a race. He improved his PR by a whole 60 seconds, which is huge.”
The Union team also got to see alumnus Dominick Beine run in the collegiate race for St. Mary’s University.
“We also enjoyed the chance to see our very own alumni Dominick Beine run in the District I/District II division 8K for St. Mary’s University,” Hurt said. “He is a shining example of where hard work can get you, so it was cool for our younger runners to see him do well in his first collegiate 8K.”