Heading into the bottom of the seventh in Sunday’s Washington A Tournament semifinals, things looked bleak for the host team.
Washington trailed Jefferson City, 7-3.
Somehow, Washington came up with a five-run rally to advance to Monday’s championship game, 8-7.
Washington (7-4) faced Pacific (5-2) for the event championship and that can be found in another story.
“It was a total team effort,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We had guys come off the bench to help us come back. Tanner McPherson had a big base hit. Zach Mort did the same thing. We had kids who got in there and went with pitches to give us a couple of doubles in a row.”
Kabren Koelling’s two-out, two-run double proved to be the decisive hit, giving Washington the victory.
Washington outhit Jefferson City in the game, 13-9, but also made eight errors to three for Jefferson City.
“It was crazy,” Kopmann said. “We need to shore up our defense.”
Jefferson City, the Pool B runner-up, grabbed the lead with a run in the top of the second. Jefferson City added one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Washington scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Jefferson City added a run in the top of the sixth.
Washington used three pitchers. Koelling started and went three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, one walk and a hit batter.
Noah Hendrickson pitched two innings, allowing four unearned runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Devon Deckelman was the winning pitcher, going two innings while allowing an unearned run on two hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Offensively, Koelling had three hits, including his game-winning double.
Sam Paule, Jacob Weidle and Luke Kopmann had two hits. Kopmann doubled.
Ian Junkin also doubled. Zach Mort, Drew Bunge and McPherson singled.
Mort, Weidle and Casey Olszowka each walked.
Olszowka and Kopmann stole bases.
Mort, Koelling, Paule, Weidle, Kopmann, Junkin, McPherson and Olszowka scored runs.
Koelling and Kopmann had two RBIs apiece. Paule, Weidle and Junkin each drove in one run.
Blake Gentges started for Jefferson City and went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Aiden Beckman pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out one.
Hunter Berendzen allowed two runs on two hits.
Nate Roark got the final two outs, allowing a run on one hit and two walks. He fanned one.
Luke Cavender, Roark and Holden Brand had two hits apiece.
Berendzen, Gentges and Lane Wilson each had one hit.
Dalton Scheuler and Brand both walked twice. Wilson had one walk.
Cole Scheum and Wilson were hit by pitches. Gentges stole a base.
Cavender scored twice. Brand drove in two.