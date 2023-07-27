Fairgoers will once again have all the action they can handle at the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Motor Sports Arena.
Throughout the week, Fair staples such as bull riding, tractor pulling and motocross racing will return to the east end of the fairgrounds.
The Fair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 2, and riders will be doing their best not be bucked off by their horned bovine adversaries.
Bull riding and barrel racing open the action at the Motor Sports Arena Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s bull riding is listed as the preliminary competition with the finals to be determined with a second night of bovine battling Thursday, starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s contest will feature another method of facing off against the bulls as in addition to the bull riding finals, the freestyle American bullfighters will also try their hand in the ring.
The bullfighting competition features the contestants staring down the opposing bull and attempting to earn points by sticking as close to the animal as they dare for their alloted time.
A mutton bustin’ session will also take place during Thursday’s events.
Both Wednesday and Thursday’s action are presented by Rafter 7P Rodeo Productions out of Beaufort.
As the week progresses, the bulls give way to an even heavier weight attraction with two days of truck and tractor pulling.
Friday, the Pro Pulling League’s Western Series will have a truck, tractor and mini-rod pull, starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday at 3 p.m. area farmers bring their tractors off the farm and to the Fair for the field class tractor pull.
Then, at 7 p.m. Saturday, the final pull features pullers from the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association in another pro-stock truck and tractor pull.
After pulling, the arena will be transformed for Sunday’s events. It is another day of speed, this time with the more agile motocross bikes pulling into the arena.
Motocross qualifiers start at 2 p.m. with the main event races to follow at 6 p.m.
