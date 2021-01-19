Sullivan’s Eagles flew to the Four Rivers Conference boys wrestling team title Tuesday in St. Clair.
The Eagles scored 129 points to win the league meet title by 14 over Pacific.
“The young guys are starting to turn the corner,” Pacific head Coach Jesse Knott said. “It was nice to see them have some success, which has been hard to come by with the level of competition we face.”
Knott felt had his team been at full strength, it would have had a chance at the title.
“We were short our 195-pounder (Blake McKay). We came up 12 points short,” Knott said. “That’s one of those situations I’ve been stressing to the guys about adapting and overcoming, making it work with what we have.”
St. Clair was third with 104 points while Union (83) and St. James (59.5) rounded out the team standings. Owensville did not compete due to COVID-19 quarantine, turning the event into a five-school round robin.
St. Clair had led the team standings until late in the meet.
“(We were) leading the tournament throughout the day,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We fell back to third after losing all team points due to a penalty at one weight class. That was unfortunate for us, but all in all we still had a solid team performance and learned much from the experience. Our coaching staff is confident in our boys team and have high expectations for success as the season continues.”
Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said the disqualification played a role in Sullivan’s winning the title. St. Clair had been leading until that time and the move knocked the Bulldogs down to third.
“This all happened during the last couple of matches and there was some uncertainty as to who would be the boys conference champs right up until the award ceremony,” Cranmer said.
Sullivan had five individual champions. Winning for the Eagles were Dillon Witt (126), Adam Peregoy (138), Jordan Rice (182), Kyler Martin (220) and Jeremiah Rodriguez (285).
Pacific’s individual winners were Ethan Flaherty (120), Callum Sitek (152) and Colton Thompson (160).
Earning titles for the host Bulldogs were Ryan Meek (106), Brock Woodcock (132) and Skyler Sanders (170).
“Our boys team wrestled well, earning three individual championships,” Hughes said.
Union’s winners were Braeden Pracht (113), Gabriel Hoekel (145) and Bradley Scott (195).
St. James did not have an individual champion.
This was the first time in years that the league decided its champions at a central meet. In recent years, dual meet results have been used to determine the league winners.
“I thought it was a good experience for our kids to be able to compete in a conference tournament and bring some recognition to our sport and conference,” Cranmer said. “St. Clair did a great job of hosting and running the tournament and everything went well.”
Results
• 103 — Meek pinned St. James’ Blake Marlatt in 1:48 during the weight’s lone match.
• 113 — Pracht won the title with first-minute pins of St. Clair’s Creek Hughes (0:48) and St. James’ Mason Sanders (0:55). Hughes pinned Sanders in 0:47 to earn second.
“Braden Pracht seemed to find his offense and has been doing a great job at cutting down on mistakes,” Cranmer said. “He wrestled really well and won the 113-pound weight class.”
• 120 — Flaherty was undefeated, going 4-0 to win the title. Three wins were by pins and one came via a major decision.
“Flaherty looked great at 120,” Knott said. “He got caught on his back in the first match (against Frank Parsons) and took off after that.”
Dominic Ransom of Sullivan, Parsons of St. James and Gabe Martinez of St. Clair all went 2-2. Ransom earned second while Parsons was third and Martinez ranked fourth.
Union’s Dominic Beine was fifth, going 0-4.
• 126 — There was one contested match and Witt pinned St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate in 1:39.
• 132 — Woodcock won all three bouts by pins to claim the title. He pinned Elijah Wilcox of St. James (1:16), Sullivan’s Sam Hecht (0:51) and Pacific’s Warren Fiedler (2:59).
Fiedler was the runner-up, pinning the other two in a combined 3:20. Hecht won a 12-11 decision over Wilcox to take third.
• 138 — Peregoy pinned two of his four opponents, St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon (0:26) and Union’s Joey Marcink (1:05). He earned a 7-4 decision over St. Clair’s Bass Hughes and an 11-7 decision over Pacific’s Ian Sizemore.
Sizemore was the runner-up and pinned three opponents. He won a 12-11 decision over Hughes.
“At 138, I felt that was one of our missed opportunities,” Knott said. “I thought we had the best wrestler coming in. He did a great job of bouncing back after (the Peregoy match).”
Hughes placed third, going 2-2. Marcink was fourth with Spurgeon ending fifth. Marcink decisioned Spurgeon, 7-6.
• 145 — Hoekel went 3-1 to win the weight class title. He pinned Sullivan’s Colton Brendel (1:15) and St. James’ Stiehl Roberge (1:31). He won an 11-9 decision over St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox.
Hoekel’s loss was a 2:55 pin to Pacific’s Mason Lucas.
“Gabe Hoekel had a great tournament and wrestled an incredible match against Cameron Simcox from St. Clair in the last round,” Cranmer said. “Gabe is finally getting some things worked out physically and feeling good, and his confidence has been improving. I really think that this could be the match that gets him over the hump and puts him on a path to jump levels and win those tough matches in the postseason this year.”
Simcox also went 3-1, placing second, with his lone loss to Hoekel. Brendel was third with Lucas ending fourth and Roberge ending fifth. Brendel and Lucas both went 2-2. Roberge was 0-4.
• 152 — Sitek pinned two opponents, Union’s Wyatt Davis (1:41) and St. James’ Kaiden Snyder (1:45) in the first period. He earned an 8-0 major decision over Sullivan’s Ty Shetley, the runner-up.
“Sitek did Sitek things,” Knott said. “He bumped up to 152 for us, faced Shetley, and dominated that finals match. That’s a solid win against a kid I think can go on and medal at state.”
Shetley pinned both Davis and Snyder. Davis won third with a 2:53 pin of Snyder.
• 160 — Thompson pinned Sullivan’s Franky Erxleben (1:18) and St. Clair’s Adrian Arguilez (0:23) and won decisions over Union’s Bowen Ward (11-4) and St. James’ Zach Achterberg (7-3).
“Colton is a small 152 kid already, bumping up to 160,” Knott said. “The local teams know what we have with Colton, but statewide he’s going to surprise some people.”
Ward was second, winning twice by pins and once by decision.
“Beau Ward has really improved this year and is just a tough kid who is figuring out how to win close matches,” Cranmer said. “He always wants to wrestle the best competition so he can improve and has really done that this year. He won a hard-fought, close match against St. James early in the tournament, which was a good simulation of what a district or sectional match would be like to qualify for the state tournament.”
Rounding out the field were Achterberg, Erxleben and Arguilez.
• 170 — Sanders pinned all four of his foes in the first period. He beat Union’s Michael Alvarado (0:16), Pacific’s Nick Sater (1:45), Sullivan’s Bennett Sherrell (0:42) and St. James’ Ryan Hadley (0:44).
Sater placed second, going 3-1. Two wins were by pins and one came via major decision.
“Nick Sater, at 170, we call him ‘Big Move.’ ” Knott said. “We don’t know what it’s going to be, but every match he’s going to try something.”
Sherrell ended third with Alvarado and Hadley rounding out the class.
• 182 — Rice won the weight class, pinning all three of his opponents. Rice defeated Pacific’s Nickolas Wedemeier (3:43), St. Clair’s Cohen Burton (0:55) and St. James’ Lance Ybarra (1:56).
Wedemeier was the runner-up, going 2-1 with two pins. Ybarra was third with Burton taking fourth.
• 195 — Scott won the three-wrestler division, pinning St. James’ Jake Foust (2:35) and winning by disqualification over St. Clair’s Chase Thacker.
Thacker, who also pinned Foust, was awarded second with Foust ending third.
• 220 — Martin pinned all three of his opponents in the first period. He beat Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff (1:06), St. James’ Luca Giacolone (0:45) and Union’s Chris McQueen (1:06).
McQueen pinned Knaff and Giacolone in the first minute to place second. Knaff pinned Giacolone (1:38) and ended third.
“Knaff, I’d still like to see him close the gap with McQueen from Union,” Knott said. “I think that’s going to be an important match for us to be able to get through the district.”
• 285 — Rodriguez pinned St. James’ Tyler Skaggs in 0:33 and also beat Pacific’s Luke Gerling in the three-wrestler division.
Gerling pinned Skaggs in 0:33 to earn second.
“Wedemeier and Gerling, it was good to see them get their first wins, to get that weight off their backs,” Knott said.