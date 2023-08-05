Work for the fall sports season gets under way Monday.
At St. Clair, five teams will be offered in the fall — football, volleyball, softball, girls golf and cross country.
Prospective athletes will need to register online with the school and have a valid physical before practicing.
Three head coaches are back at St. Clair while two programs have a new face at the helm.
The first to practice is Head Coach Ben Martin’s cross country team, which holds a Midnight mile on the opening Monday of practice each year.
That’s one of multiple traditions for Martin’s squad, which also includes an annual team trip. Over the course of the past 15 years, Martin has taken his teams to 45 different states. This year, the team went to Washington, D.C. with additional stops in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
After they run the midnight mile, the Bulldogs will practice from 7-10 a.m. the rest of the first week.
The softball team, under new Head Coach Carmen Ruszala, will practice from 8-10 a.m.
The golf team, now lead by Head Coach Mike Eads, practices at Meramec Lakes Golf Course from 3:30-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Football practices under returning Head Coach Brian Robbins, will run from 6-9 p.m. as the weather permits.
Practice times for the volleyball team under returning Head Coach Kandice McCuskey were not available at print deadline.
