The final week of high school wrestling for the season is nearly upon us.
Rather than a three-day occurrence, this year each class will have its own one day spring over the course of five days at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence starting Tuesday.
A total of 18 area wrestlers have qualified to compete.
To allow for each class to hold its championship tournament all in one day, bracket sizes in each weight class have been reduced from 16 to 12.
Qualifying wrestlers had an extra step in the postseason process as district sizes were cut in half and a sectional tournament was added.
The Class 1 girls tournament is up first Tuesday. Class 1 boys follow Wednesday, then Class 2 boys Thursday, Class 3 boys Friday and Class 4 boys Saturday.
The schedule for each day is the same, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. and wrestling getting under way at 9:30 a.m.
State championship matches are expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a march including all finalists 10 minutes prior.
Tickets for the event were sold through the participating schools. Spectators will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the arena.
Girls Class 1
Six area girls are competing Tuesday — four from Washington, one from St. Clair and one from Union.
First up will be Julia Donnelly, a Washington sophomore, at 102 pounds. Donnelly will face Liberty North senior Angel Sanchez-Hernandez (23-14) in the first round.
Mia Reed, a returning state medalist after finishing fourth at 110 pounds last season, has a 37-5 record during her senior season at Washington. She wrestles at 107 pounds this year and begins the tournament against Lafayette St. Joseph junior Isa-Bella Medoza (22-8) in the first round.
Allison Meyer, a Washington senior with an unbeaten 42-0 record on the season, has a first round bye in the 117-pound weight class. All sectional winners have an automatic ticket into the quarterfinals at the state tournament.
Meyer will wrestle her first match against the winner of the first-round meeting between Mid-Buchanan junior Haley Simpson (28-7) and Odessa sophomore Emma Lewis (35-6).
Senior McKenna Deckelman concludes Washington’s list of qualifiers, competing in the 127-pound division. She has amassed a 32-9 record on the season. She opens the tournament against Lebanon sophomore Bailey Joiner (40-5).
St. Clair’s lone representative Tuesday is Elexis Wohlgemuth, a senior in the 143-pound weight class. Wohlgemuth is 30-2 on the season and receives a first-round bye after winning the Section 1 Tournament.
In the quarterfinals, Wohlgemuth will face either Lathrop senior Josie Wright (14-3) or Marshfield sophomore Macie James (27-13).
Jaiden Powell is Union’s lone state wrestler this season. At 174 pounds, Powell has a 28-3 record on the season. She faces Brookfield senior Zoey Chrisman (24-5) in the first round.
Boys Class 2
While St. Clair has just one wrestler competing in the girls bracket, the Bulldogs have qualified six wrestlers for the Class 2 boys tournament.
St Francis Borgia Regional will also send a pair of representatives.
Starting the day in the lightest weight class (106 pounds) will be St. Clair sophomore Ryan Meek (37-0). Meek finished fourth in that same weight class a year ago. By virtue of his sectional victory, Meek will have a first-round bye.
In the quarterfinals, Meek will face either Blair Oaks freshman Easton DeMilia (34-12) or Chillicothe freshman Lane McCoy (37-11).
At 113 pounds, freshman Creek Hughes takes the mat for St. Clair. He enters the state tournament with a record of 21-12. In the first round, Hughes faces Nevada junior Braylin Brooks (23-9).
Borgia’s Joseph Lause has a first-round bye at 120 pounds after his sectional win. A senior, Lause has a 30-5 record on the season.
In the quarterfinals, Lause will face the winner of the first-round matchup between Eldon senior Aidan Gerber (38-9) and Southern Boone senior Kade Scheer (26-10).
Freshman Gavin Shoemate is the next Bulldog to compete at 126 pounds. He enters the tournament with a record of 24-16. In the first round, Shoemate matches up with Fulton freshman Kaden Barnes (27-8).
A third-place state medalist at 120 pounds last season, St. Clair sophomore Brock Woodcock moves up to 132 pounds this year with a record of 38-3. Another sectional winner, Woodcock enjoys a bye in the first round.
For the quarterfinals, Woodcock will get the winner between Cameron sophomore Chase Short (41-10) and Seneca freshman Andrew Manley (37-9).
The Bulldogs return another former state medalist sophomore in 145-pounder Cameron Simcox (35-6). Simcox was the fifth-place medalist at 138 pounds last season. He also has a first-round bye.
In the quarterfinals, Simcox will face either Blair Oaks senior Nick Welch (34-14) or Odessa sophomore Zane Palmer (30-16).
170-pound senior Oliver Mace concludes the list of Borgia entries. Mace has a 32-4 record. In the first round, he takes on Oak Grove junior Adrian Whitehead (23-7).
A senior in his first year with the wrestling program for St. Clair, Mardariries Miles (23-11) is the heaviest Class 2 entry from the area at 195 pounds. He matches up against Helias junior Tanner Nappier (24-15) in the first round.
Boys Class 3
Pacific has three wrestlers competing in Friday’s proceedings.
Junior Ethan Flaherty starts things off for the Indians at 126 pounds. He enters with a 38-9 record. In the first round, Flaherty wrestles against DeSmet junior Jesse Hahs (26-3).
Perhaps the biggest threat for a state championship from the area is Pacific senior Callum Sitek (49-0). Sitek has taken second place at state in each of the past two seasons, at 132 pounds in 2018-19 and at 152 pounds last year.
As a sectional champion, Sitek will not wrestle in the first round. He waits in the quarterfinals for the winner of the first-round matchup between Ft. Zumwalt South junior Kaelen Raible (23-5) and Smithville junior Ethan Muir (17-6).
Up just one weight class at 152 pounds is Pacific senior Colton Thompson (41-11). Thompson faces Kearney senior Ben Locke (29-3) in the first round.
If he can make it to the quarterfinals, Thompson would face Rolla senior Nathan Pulliam (26-0), the same wrestler who denied Sitek the state championship in 2019.
Pulliam’s only career loss has been in the 113-pound state championship match as a freshman in 2018.
Boys Class 4
The lone area team in Class 4 is Washington, represented only by 285-pound junior Gavin Holtmeyer (34-4).
Holtmeyer was a sixth-place state medal winner in Class 3 last season. The Blue Jays are wrestling in Class 4 this season due to a reporting error in the school’s enrollment number.
Holtmeyer is a sectional champion and receives a first-round bye.
In the quarterfinals, Holtmeyer will wrestle the winner of the first-round matchup between Blue Springs sophomore Brock Sullivan (29-5) and Jefferson City junior Isaac Enloe (38-7).