If you thought the winner of last Thursday’s rematch between the Washington softball Lady Jays and Helias Catholic was a shoe-in to win the Class 4 state championship, guess again.
Kearney (26-8) captured the title by upending the Lady Crusaders (29-7) in Friday morning’s championship game, 14-9.
The champion Lady Bulldogs built what was at one point a 10-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning and held off the late comeback push from Helias, earning the school’s second state title in softball.
Kearney’s first title win came in 2005 in the Class 3 tournament.
This season was Kearney’s first trip to the state tournament since finishing third in Class 4 in 2009.
• Blue Springs South (33-2) defeated Francis Howell (28-6), 10-2, for the Class 5 championship.
• Fatima (33-3) bested Chillicothe (28-7), 16-14, in the Class 3 title game.
• Marceline (27-5) conquered Sherwood (30-6), 3-2, to win the Class 2 title.
• Canton (27-5) captured the Class 1 championship with a 4-2 victory over Polo (26-1).
Third-place results from Classes 1-3 Friday were as follows:
• Marion C. Early (26-8) defeated Salisbury (16-12), 8-1, in Class 1.
• Russellville (24-8) won against Eugene (18-14), 11-4, in Class 2.
• Bowling Green (24-10) shut out Westminster Christian Academy (20-8), 7-0, in Class 3.