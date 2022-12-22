All the Blue Jays flew to fifth place or better at the Raytown South boys wrestling Holiday Tournament last weekend, helping Washington win the team title.
Washington scored 359 points to lead all the boys teams by a wide margin. Ruskin finished second with 234 points.
Clinton (213.5), Summit Christian Academy (176) and Center (168) rounded out the top five.
Washington’s Lady Jays also won by more than 100 points in the Raytown South girls wrestling tournament.
The Blue Jays were led by five meet champions — Couper Deckard (120 pounds), Devon Deckelman (126), Tristen Koehmstedt (138), Casey Olszowka (157) and Tyrese Thurmon (215).
Three more Washington wrestlers ranked second — Will Kelpe (132), Jackson Thornton (150) and Mac Ruoff (285).
Parker Kelpe (113), Alec Pecka (144), Nolan Hendrix (175) and Tanner Schwoeppe (190) each placed third.
Aiden Reagan (106) ranked fourth and Danny Williams (165) finished fifth.
Olszowka turned in six match wins to reach the top of his bracket. He defeated, in order, Raytown’s Edgar Orozco (19-3 technical fall), Clinton’s Will Golder (0:53), Ruskin’s Logan Taylor (10-5 decision), Clinton’s Kwenten Lee (0:43), Clinton’s Golder a second time (1:28) and Summit Christian Academy’s Jeremiah Smith (3:53).
“Casey Olszowka continues to improve and dominate,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We knew he had a tricky kid in the finals who was a state medalist last year and Casey went out there and completely dominated him until he stuck him. That is what we expect of Casey every time and we were very happy with his performance. It was nice to see him win the outstanding wrestler award as well.”
Deckard went 4-0 with wins against Center’s Jaydon Racy (0:47), Turner’s Colby Cross (0:53), Ruskin’s Dondre Finley (1:38) and Raytown South’s Justin Urriola (21-3 technical fall).
Deckelman won all four of his matches by pin against Raytown’s Lazarus Kincade (1:01), Ruskin’s Farouq Alsal (1:15), Clinton’s Donovan Pack (2:00) and Center’s Eric Franklin (1:40).
“Devon Deckelman pinned his way through the bracket and was never even touched,” Ohm said. “It was a great performance for him. Devon won this tournament as a freshman and has wrestled in the finals every year since so it was fun to see him end his career with another meet title.”
Koehmstedt also scored four wins, defeating Raytown South’s Reece Bates (0:21), Clinton’s Gage Crispi (2:36), Ruskin’s Adal Valladares (3:01) and St. Joseph Lafayette’s Joseph Frazier (4-3 decision).
Thurmon won both his matches by pin against Ruskin’s Isreal Gray (0:35) and Center’s Trustin McCray (1:20).
Will Kelpe posted a 3-3 record, falling to unbeaten Raytown South wrestler Norman Schneider (2:32) in the finals. He won three matches over Summit Christian Academy’s Hayden Murphy (0:40), Clinton’s Payton Goth (0:40) and Raytown’s Kaseem Bedford (15-13 decision in sudden victory overtime).
Thornton went 4-2, falling in the final round to Clinton’s Trsiton Switzer (1:52). His wins came against Lincoln College Prep’s Jeffery Taylor (1:01), Raytown’s Roman Butler (0:49), Ruskin’s Bani Abdallah (1:22) and Turner’s Raymond Carrillo (3-2 decision).
Ruoff wrestled to a 4-2 record with both losses against Turner’s Gabe Cornett (0:51 and 2:13). Ruoff defeated Raytown South’s Ethan Bowersock (0:10), Ruskin’s Cornelius McKinney (1:34), Center’s Deaunte Booker (0:44) and Raytown’s Antwaun Rodriquez (1:29).
Parker Kelpe won four of his five matches, defeating Kansas City Northeast’s Tai Nguyen (0:24), Clinton’s Drake Cannon (1:29) and St. Joseph Lafayette’s Martrehz Thuston twice (8-4 decision and 0:20 pin).
Pecka won four of six matches with pins over Raytown’s Josiah Hogan (2:32) and Clinton’s Landon King (4:55). He also defeated Raytown’s Paul Wolken by forfeit and Clinton’s King in a rematch by a 4-0 decision.
Hendrix posted a 3-1 record, pinning Center’s Matthew Bowden (1:43) and Raytown’s Winston Pieters (reported as 0:00), and earning a 16-13 decision against Lincoln College Prep’s Lonzo Johnson.
Schwoeppe earned the win in three out of five rounds. He defeated Raytown’s Samuel Pilkinton (4:00), Raytown South’s Zyair Hall (forfeit) and Raytown’s Polkinton a second time (2:26).
Reagen posted one win in a five-wrestler round robin for the 106-pound division. He pinned Summit Christian Academy’s Jonah Janssen (5:50).
Williams finished the two-day tournament with a 2-2 record, defeating Clinton’s Nick Crowell, 5-3, in sudden victory overtime and pinning Center’s Nils Peeters (1:07) in the fifth-place match.
Washington wrestles one final time in 2022, competing Dec. 29 at Hillsboro’s Don Fuhrmann Duals, starting at 9 a.m.