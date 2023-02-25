Area wrestlers ended their seasons on some high notes Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Two Washington competitors and one from Pacific won their medal-round matches in the afternoon session on the final day of the Class 3-4 boys and Class 2 girls wrestling state championships.
Washington senior Julia Donnelly (Class 2 girls 110 pounds) and junior Casey Olszowka (Class 3 boys 157 pounds) both finished third in their respective brackets.
Pacific sophomore Timothy Link (Class 3 boys 113 pounds) placed fifth, continuing a streak of 20 consecutive years with at least one state medalist for the Pacific boys program.
Donnelly ended her tournament with a 4-2 decision victory over KC Liberty’s Jaden Breeden, earning her third career state medal in this sport. She was the state runner-up in Class 4 girls cross country this past fall.
Olszowka notched a 6-2 decision in the medal round over Belton’s Landon Littleton.
Link pinned De Soto’s Brenton Drummond in 1:45 to conclude the season.
There are still two big matches yet to come for area wrestlers. Washington juniors Kendra Bliss (125 pounds) and Annelise Obermark (135 pounds) will both be looking to bring home a state championship in the Class 2 girls finals in Saturday’s evening session.
Bliss (51-3) matches up against Nixa freshman Addison Harkins (48-5).
Obermark (47-7) faces Parkway South senior Janiah Jones (34-2) in a rematch of the Class 2 District 1 championship match.
Check back throughout the night for updates from the state tournament and pick up a copy of the upcoming Wednesday Missourian to get the full story.