Five area basketball players have been named to this season’s Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.
That list includes one boy and four girls. Additionally, six players (three boys and three girls) have been named to the Academic All-State teams.
Currently, the awards are scheduled to be presented at the annual banquet to be held at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield April 23 at 1 p.m. Check www.mobca.org for updates or adjustments.
Making the all-state boys basketball team was:
• St. James senior Andrew Branson
Selected to the all-state girls basketball teams were:
• Union junior Reagan Rapert
• Sullivan senior Mallory Shetley
• St. James junior Hannah Marcee
• Hermann senior Quincy Erickson
Academic All-State
Boys selected to the MBCA Academic All-State team were Branson, and St. Clair’s Nicholas Dierking and Calvin Henry.
Girls selected to the MBCA Academic All-State team were New Haven’s Meagan Holtmeyer, Owensville’s Katelyn Landolt and Hermann’s Brianna Thomas.
Polls
Sullivan’s girls were ranked sixth in the final Class 4 girls poll. The last four teams, Cape Notre Dame, Carl Junction, Incarnate Word Academy and Lincoln College Prep, shared the top spot.
West Plains (27-2) was fifth with Sullivan (25-3) sixth.
Rockwood Summit, which played multiple area teams, was ranked ninth at 26-4.
In Class 3, St. James received votes.
Top Awards
The Miss Show-Me Basketball winner is Carl Junction senior Katie Scott. She also won the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year award.
The Mr. Show-Me Basketball award is going to Rock Bridge’s Caleb Love. He’s the second Rock Bridge player in a row to receive the award, following Isiaih Mosley last season.
Winning the Richard Fairchild Girls Coach of the Year awards are Walnut Grove’s Rory Henry (Class 1), East Buchanan’s Cory Elms (Class 2), Strafford’s Dustin Larsen (Class 3), Carl Junction’s Brad Shorter, Cape Notre Dame’s Kirk Boeller, Incarnate Word’s Dan Rolfes and Lincoln Prep’s Jeff Atkins (Class 4), and Hazelwood Central’s Chantell Polk, Kirkwood’s Monica Tritz, Blue Springs’ Mark Spigarelli and Rock Bridge’s Jill Nagel (Class 5).
The Richard Fairchild Boys Coach of the Year winners are
Dora’s Rick Luna (Class 1), Hartville’s Brett Reed (Class 2), Cardinal Ritter’s Ryan Johnson and Charleston’s Danny Farmer (Class 3), Helias’ Joe Rothweiler, Cape Notre Dame’s Joe Unterreiner, Vashon’s Tony Irons and Raytown South’s Aaron Ihmes (Class 4), and CBC’s Justin Tatum, Staley’s Chris Neff, Chaminade’s Frank Bennett and Kickapoo’s Mitch McHenry (Class 5).
Farmington’s Laiken Cash has been named winner of the Curtis Kerr Memorial Student Assistant Award.
Cheryl Burnett, former coach at Missouri State, has been named the Gary Filbert Lifetime Achievement Award winner.
The Ryan Shaw National High School Coaches of the Year are Warrensburg’s Chris Nimmo and Springfield Parkview’s Kerri Nichols.
The 2020 Hall of Fame class consists of Jeff Bowland, Greg Buescher, Steve Combs, Nancy Fahey, Duane Hiler, Gary Koch, Gerry Marlin, Pete McBride, Todd Shannon and Steve Shepherd.
Complete awards can be accessed on the MBCA website.