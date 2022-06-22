Five area baseball players can add all-state status to their list of honors this spring.

The five were selected to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams for 2022.

The five area honorees are:

• Hermann senior outfielder Kenny Hoener, Class 3 first team.

• Hermann junior designated hitter/utility player Parker Anderson, Class 3 first team.

• Pacific sophomore outfielder Ethan Broser, Class 5 second team.

• Pacific junior pitcher Jack Meyer, Class 5 honorable mention.

• Union senior infielder Kaden Motley, Class 5 honorable mention.