Five area baseball players can add all-state status to their list of honors this spring.
The five were selected to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams for 2022.
The five area honorees are:
• Hermann senior outfielder Kenny Hoener, Class 3 first team.
• Hermann junior designated hitter/utility player Parker Anderson, Class 3 first team.
• Pacific sophomore outfielder Ethan Broser, Class 5 second team.
• Pacific junior pitcher Jack Meyer, Class 5 honorable mention.
• Union senior infielder Kaden Motley, Class 5 honorable mention.