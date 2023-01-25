Pacific added two more tournament placements to its girls wrestling resume in the penultimate tournament of the season.
The Lady Indians finished with 31 team points to rank 12th Friday at Washington’s annual Iron Jay Tournament.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific added two more tournament placements to its girls wrestling resume in the penultimate tournament of the season.
The Lady Indians finished with 31 team points to rank 12th Friday at Washington’s annual Iron Jay Tournament.
Washington won its home event with 229 points. Lafayette (178), Eureka (135), Pattonville (105) and Francis Howell (96) each made the top five.
The Lady Indians sent just two wrestlers to the event. Zoe Fisher was the 120-pound runner-up and Marissa Johnson finished in fifth-place at 190 pounds.
Fisher won each of her first three matches to reach the championship round. She pinned Oakville’s Maddy St. John (0:36), Pattonville’s Tison Woldestadik (0:22) and Francis Howell’s Liv Gichuhi (1:52).
Washington’s Ava Griffey was able to get the better of Fisher in the title bout, scoring the pin in 1:58.
Johnson suffered a first-round loss to Lafayette’s Dashiya Houston (0:21). Houston went on to win the weight class.
Johnson then fell to Eureka’s Ardynn Trower (3:36) in the consolation semifinals.
For fifth place, Johnson defeated Washington’s CJ Trevino (1:13).
The Lady Indians have a tri-meet coming up Tuesday at St. Clair, starting at 5 p.m. Wentzville Liberty also is scheduled to attend.
The final regular season tournament for Pacific is this coming Friday at De Soto, starting at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.