Both Pacific wrestlers placed in the top five last Friday at the Washington Iron Jay girls wrestling tournament.
Zoe Fisher (120 pounds) placed second in her bracket and Scarlet Boyer (159) placed fifth as the Lady Indians totaled 13 points and finished 10th in the contest.
Washington and Lafayette tied for the tournament title with 101.5 points apiece.
Fisher won three of her four matches, falling only to her bracket’s champion, Kendra Bliss (0:56).
Fisher pinned her other three foes — Pattonville’s Kalie Vogel (2:36), Francis Howell’s Liv Gichuhi (1:37) and Francis Howell North’s Arie Yauna Fullenwider (4:36).
“She is becoming our most consistent wrestler on the girls side of things,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “She’s a hard worker who is starting to really understand the sport and positions. We are hoping she can put herself in position to qualify for the state tournament.”
Boyer went 1-4. Her win came against Washington’s Kristin Sprung in a 3-1 decision.
Pacific wrestles Tuesday at home against St. Clair and Wentzville Liberty in a triangular meet at 6 p.m.