New ground was broken for Pacific girls wrestling Monday.
Zoe Fisher became the program’s first state qualifier on the girls side since MSHSAA introduced girls wrestling as a sport in 2018. She placed fourth in the 120-pound bracket at the Class 1 District 1 Tournament Saturday and Monday at Lafayette.
“Awesome moment for Zoe, her teammates and family, and for our program,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “She has really been wrestling well down the stretch, so I knew she had a chance to make some noise come districts. She was able to put it all together and capitalize on the opportunity. I hope this opens the floodgate for our girl’s program and leads to more numbers and even more success.”
Pacific ended the tournament with 32 team points, ranking 24th out of the 44 schools, despite fielding just three wrestlers.
Northwest won the event with 153 points. Lafayette finished as the runner-up with 148.5, followed by Rockwood Summit (120), Eureka (110) and Sikeston (106).
In Saturday’s rounds, Fisher pinned Brentwood’s Aubrey Fritz (2:27), Hillsboro’s Abby Sona (0:34) and Pattonville’s Kalie Vogel (4:06), losing once to Karlee Lachance of Park Hills Central (0:46).
As the last remaining member of her team in the tournament Monday, Fisher came through in the consolation semifinals, pinning Rolla’s Gracie Clayton in the midst of a 5-5 tie in the second period.
“In her bubble match, she had to wrestle a girl from Rolla who pretty much dominated her about a month ago,” Knott said. “I just felt we wrestled that match scared and there was much more to offer. This time around, it was a knock-down drag-out brawl, going back and forth. Those are the types of matches that wake her up. She is a very soft spoken, timid kid but if she gets ticked off a bit, she finds another level and that’s what happened in that match.”
Fisher finished the match at the 2:49 mark, ensuring she would advance to the third-place match and the state event, set for Feb. 17-19 in Columbia.
The third-place match, which will go toward seeding at the state tournament, was a rematch between Lachance and Fisher. Lachance won for the second time, pinning Fisher in 3:19.
Pacific senior Lana Todahl (141) pinned Emily Bredenkoetter (McCluer North, 0:46) and Jordane Hale (Pattonville, 0:41) Saturday, but lost to Eureka’s Faith Ruoff (10-4) and Sullivan’s Julianna Graddy (1:59).
“It was a tough way for her to end her career,” Knott said. “She was always just short of taking that next step. Regardless, she has been a phenomenal leader for the younger girls in our program. Her efforts and dedication will be the foundation blocks for our girls program.”
Scarlet Boyer (159) earned wins over Kathryn Jackson (Lindbergh, 1;24) and Maddie Birkenmeier (St. Pius X, 1:44), but lost to Lafayette’s McKenna Budnick (1:37) and Eureka’s Florida Niyokusenga (3:45).
“Scarlet did a great job,” Knott said. “She has improved tremendously from where she was a year ago. She was able to pick up two falls on the backside of the bracket and nearly pulled an upset against the Eureka girl who ended up taking third.”
The first round of girls wrestling and the first round wrestleback are scheduled for Feb. 17, starting at 2 p.m.