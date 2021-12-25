Pacific had just one representative Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Girls Wrestling Invitational, but she went far.
Zoe Fisher went as far as anyone could in the 125-pound bracket for the tournament, advancing all the way to the championship match.
“The more success she gets, the more that confidence is going to grow and the more dangerous she will become,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “She was able to rattle off three dominant falls, including a win over the Marquette girl who she lost to last year. This was her first tournament down at her weight class. These lower weights will benefit her style on her feet.”
Fisher ultimately finished second after being pinned by the tournament champion, Elizabeth Riggs of Wright City.
In the preliminary round, Fisher pinned by Ft. Zumwalt North’s Shae Nortrup (3:19) and Pattonville’s Makayla Gordon (0:53).
That advanced Fisher into the final bracket where she pinned Marquette’s Mari Blumenthal (0:57) in the semifinals.
Fisher’s efforts earned 20 points for the Lady Indians in the team standings, placing the team 17th.
Francis Howell Central was the team winner with 154.5 points.
Rounding out the top five were Ft. Zumwalt North (123), Waynesville (112), St. Clair (88.5) and Troy (87).
Pacific’s boys return to the mats Dec. 29 at the Don Fuhrmann Duals in Hillsboro.
The girls are off until 2022, returning Jan. 11 for the Four Rivers Classic at Owensville.