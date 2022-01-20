A two-woman crew netted 20 points for Pacific girls wrestling Friday.
Pacific placed 14th at the Sherri Lance Invitational at Rockwood Summit as Zoe Fisher placed third in the 120-pound bracket and Lana Todahl finished sixth at 135 pounds.
Northwest won the event with 164.5 team points. Other teams in the top five included Rockwood Summit (126), Washington (97.5), Parkway South (71) and Marquette (70.5).
Fisher won three of her four matches at the tournament. She started with back-to-back pins of McCluer North’s Jolie Anderson (1:30) and Marquette’s Mari Blumenthal (3:32).
After a loss in the semifinals, Fisher pinned Northwest’s Madyson Thomas for third in 5:28.
Todahl posted a 1-3 record, winning her consolation semifinal match over Lindbergh’s Nia Pemiciaro by pin in just 21 seconds.
Next on tap for Pacific is a dual meet Tuesday at Union, starting at 6 p.m. The two schools also will have their boys teams wrestling.