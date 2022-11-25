Pacific junior Zoe Fisher hooked herself a tournament victory to start the season Saturday.
Fisher won the 135-pound title at the Wright City Tournament, helping Pacific to 32 team points for an eighth-place rank in the team standings.
Teammate Dani Gullet placed second in the 155-pound division. Marissa Johnson was fourth at 19 pounds.
Wright City scored 138 points to win the tournament, followed by Mexico with 105 points, Sullivan with 81 and Union with 76.
St. Francis Borgia scored 17 team points and ranked 11th.
Fisher was undefeated with all four wins by pin over Sullivan’s Sadie Altimus (0:58), Borgia’s Aine Callahan (1:07), Mexico’s Carly Stuart (0:20) and Wright City’s Lillian Heppermann (0:52).
Gullet turned in a 4-1 record, falling only to Moberly’s Breanne Gibbs by pin in 53 seconds.
Gullet defeated Wright City’s Lauren Ritter (pin, 2:540, Union’s Ashley Wright (pin, 0:28) and Sullivan’s Hannah Sumner (pin, 0:55) and Maria Schatzl (decision, 8-4).
Johnson finished with a 1-3 record. Her victory was a pin of Union’s Destiny Vlcek in 1:19.
Johnson was pinned by Mexico’s Taylor Parker (1:56) and Karisa Hayden (5:35) and Hazelwood West’s Lexington Johnson (0:14).
The Lady Indians next wrestle Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. in the Clayton Tournament.
