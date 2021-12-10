Pacific’s two entries placed fourth and seventh at the Ft. Zumwalt North Girls Wrestling Tournament Friday.
The Lady Indians’ 135-pounder, Zoe Fisher, placed fourth in her division with a 1-2 record. Scarlet Boyer (159 pounds) went 2-2 and placed seventh in her bracket.
With only two entrants, Pacific was limited in what it was able to do in the team standings, placing 20th with 21 points.
St. Charles won the tournament with 170 points. Other notable scores included Union with 39 points, Warrenton with 30 and St. Francis Borgia Regional with 23.
Fisher scored her win in the quarterfinal round with a 19-second pin of North Point’s Mena Southward.
In the semifinals, Fisher fell to Sikeston’s Kate Grubbs and then in the third-place match to Fulton’s Rylee Caswell.
“She was up a weight class and still competed well against some tough competition,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Confidence is her biggest Achilles heel. Once she figures that out, the wins will rack up.”
Boyer started with a win by pin over Pattonville’s Israela Agnram in 1:19.
In the quarterfinal round, Boyer was pinned by St. Charles’ Maegan Hayes. She got the same result in the consolation semifinals, falling to Windsor’s Madison Patrick.
Boyer had a rematch with Agnram in the seventh-place match, earning the same result as the first meeting with Boyer getting the pin in 1:17.
“She was much improved from last year,” Knott said. “Good to see her get competitive in her matches.”
The next scheduled competition for the Lady Indians is a triangular meet Tuesday against Webster Groves and Ladue. Webster Groves is hosting the match, starting at 6 p.m.