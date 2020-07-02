Dutzow’s Midwest Rage won for the eighth time in a row Sunday.
The Rage (15-4-1) took both games of a doubleheader against visiting Valmeyer (Ill.) at Dutzow Ballpark, 8-1 and 15-0.
First Game
Abe Fischer threw a perfect game across four innings, recording 11 strikeouts.
“I think they hit one ball in the first inning to Ryan (Kampschroeder) at first base and he got him out,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “That was pretty much it. Abe pretty much dominated them.”
The first outing ended early as the Rage built on what was already a 5-0 lead with a 10-run fourth inning.
The Rage took advantage of Valmeyer’s defensive mistakes in the early innings.
“I think both pitchers had no-hitters through three innings, but we were up 5-0,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “We were making good contact and putting the ball in play. We started putting some hits together in the fourth inning.”
The Rage previously scored three runs in the bottom of the first and two in the second to back Fischer’s perfect effort.
While scoring 15 runs, the Rage compiled just five hits, two of which were a triple and a single by Logan Monzyk.
Landon Valley, Will Lingle and Connor Skornia each singled.
Monzyk scored three runs. Valley, Lingle, Drew Jasper and Charlie Roth all scored twice.
Jack Schantz, Ryan Kampschroeder, Seth Roewe and Brady Hanneken all added a run.
Valley, Lingle and Skornia drove in two runs apiece. Fischer and Monzyk were each credited with one run batted in.
Roth walked twice. Schantz, Fischer, Skornia and Jasper each walked once.
Second Game
Valmeyer scored its only run in the bottom of the first inning.
The Rage took the lead in the top of the third with two runs before adding another two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
“We couldn’t seem to string things together,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “We had some decent hits, but just couldn’t get the runs across until later on.”
Roewe was the winning pitcher. In five innings, he allowed one run on thre hits and walk, striking out six.
Schantz pitched two shutout innings and struck out two.
At the plate, the Rage tallied nine hits to Valmeyer’s three.
Schantz went 3-4 at the dish, scoring once and driving in two runs.
Roth picked up two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
Valley, Lingle, Skornia and Jasper each had one hit.
Valley, Roewe, Skornia, Hanneken and Monzyk all scored a run.
Fischer, Valley and Jasper each drove in a run.
Roewe, Roth, Valley and Kampschroeder each stole a base.
Kampshroeder drew a walk.
Lingle and Roewe were hit by pitches.
James Range had two of Valmeyer’s three hits. Aiden Karste had the other.