When the St. Louis Patriots raised the homeschool world series championship trophy May 1 in Auburndale, Florida, a local player was in the limelight.
Midwest Rage pitcher Abraham Fischer hurled the championship game, a 6-1 victory over the Tulsa Jaguars.
Fischer, who was named to the Homeschool Association All-American team in Division I, went the distance in the title contest.
Over seven innings, the sophomore allowed one run on four hits and a walk, striking out seven.
The Patriots also had Reed Weston, Nathaniel Caraballo and Jack Schark named to the All-American squad.
Playing in Florida, the Patriots opened with a 5-4 win over the Dallas Angels. In the semifinals, the Patriots knocked off the Houston Northside Falcons, 10-4.
The Patriots went 33-5 this season, winning the Old Settlement, Potosi and Legends of Lumber tournaments.
The Homeschool World Series was not the end of the season for the Patriots. They played 10 games after that point.
Fischer went 8-3 on the mound with a 1.84 ERA. Besides beating Tulsa, he also was on the hill for a win over the Fort Worth Riders in a qualifying game.
Fischer also recorded victories over North County, Winfield, Festus, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Principia and Warrenton.
His losses were against Timberland, Chaminade and St. Charles West.
Over 57 innings, Fischer allowed 48 hits and 18 walks, striking out 48.
At the plate, Fischer hit .342 in 76 at-bats. He had three doubles, one triple and a home run. The home run came against MICDS March 27 in a 15-3 victory.
He scored 28 times and drove in 16.