The first week of fall is in the books.
For the eight fall sports teams at Washington High School, numbers have remained largely the same for returning programs and the new program on the block, girls tennis, has seen a turnout larger than expected.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The first week of fall is in the books.
For the eight fall sports teams at Washington High School, numbers have remained largely the same for returning programs and the new program on the block, girls tennis, has seen a turnout larger than expected.
Tennis Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth reported 28 players came out for the program, all of whom would be retained at one of the program’s three levels of competition in the inaugural season.
“We hope to schedule a few freshmen-only events, along with varsity and JV events,” He said. “We have enough freshmen players for such a possibility.”
Stahlhuth is joined on the coaching staff by Laurie Bryson.
“(Any transition has been) seamless,” Stahlhuth said. “I’ve had prior experience instructing clinics/groups/programs of this size, so our large turnout is not a problem.”
Despite the addition of another girls program, Washington’s softball, volleyball and girls golf programs have each reported at least the usual number of prospective athletes out for the first week of practices.
In addition to girls tennis, female athletes at Washington can go out for softball, volleyball, golf or cross country in the fall.
Male options for fall sports include football, soccer, cross country and swimming.
Apart from Stahlhuth, Washington’s programs introduce two new head coaches this season, both promoted from assistants.
Brian Dougherty takes over the boys soccer program after nine years as the assistant, including the 2017 season which saw the Jays finish second in the Class 3 State Tourament.
“The transition to head coach has gone pretty smoothly,” Dougherty said. “I’ve had all offseason to help with the transition for players and myself.”
The soccer Blue Jays have a reported 39 players out this fall.
Grant Young, already the school’s head boys basketball coach for the past nine seasons, takes over the softball program as well after serving as an assistant for six years and being in charge of the JV for the past five.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.