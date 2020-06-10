We have a trade.
The first transaction of the Missourian Sim Baseball season has been logged.
The six-player deal took place between the Missourian Liners and the St. Louis Buschers.
At the center of the trade was Rogers Hornsby, the Buschers’ second baseman.
The Buschers took Hornsby and Eddie Collins with their first two picks. As both only play second base, that gave the St. Louis team a platoon of two of the greatest to play the position. Hornsby, who batted against lefties, wasn’t getting playing time. He was hitting .283 with three doubles, two home runs, 11 runs and six RBIs over 15 games and 60 at-bats. The trade gives one of baseball’s legendary batters the chance to play full time.
Going with Hornsby were right-handed starting pitchers Roy Halladay (0-2, 6.07) and Chris Carpenter (0-4, 8.55), both who had been relegated to mop-up and long relief roles.
The Liners sent their second baseman, switch-hitter Roberto Alomar (.264, eight doubles, three triples, two home runs, 22 runs, 12 RBIs in 35 games and 125 at-bats) along with left-handed starting pitchers Slim Jones (1-2, 5.86) and Hal Newhouser (1-1, 6.50).
League Status
Things have pretty much stabilized with the standings as of June 15. Dan Rettke’s Clover Bottom Crush have the league’s best record at 35-18, enjoying a 7.5-game lead over Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King (28-26) in the Frank Saucier Division.
In the Lefty Martin Division, Dallas Stapp’s Krakow Killers (28-26) are a half-game up over this writer’s Missourian Liners (27-26).
Two teams are at .500 and are third in their respective divisions.
Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders and Nic Antoine’s St. Louis Buschers both are at 27-27. However, their situations are much different.
Hustead’s team is just a game behind the Killers for first in the Lefty Martin Division while the Buschers are 8.5 games behind the Crush in the Frank Saucier Division.
Pulling up the rear are Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen (22-32) and Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights (21-33).
Getsee’s team is 13.5 games out in the Frank Saucier Division, although it’s 5-5 in its last 10 games.
Struckhoff’s team is seven games behind Krakow in the Lefty Martin Division.
The Killers are the hottest team in the league, going 7-3, but losing the last two. Both the Crush and Buschers are 6-4 in the last 10.
Around the League
Babe Ruth of Clover Bottom continues to lead a number of categories, including home runs (26), on-base percentage (.439), runs (65), RBIs (61), extra-base hits (38), walks (44) and strikeouts (60).
Ruth now has a seven-homer gap over second-place Eddie Mathews of Wildcat King, who reached that mark with a two-homer game against the Liners June 15.
The Crush have the league’s lone 10-game winner in Kevin Brown. Teammates Lefty Grove and Greg Maddux are next with eight wins apiece.
Wildcat King also has the league’s top batter, Pete Rose, who is hitting .401 and is riding a 24-game hitting streak, the season’s longest.
Randy Johnson is the league’s leader in strikeouts at 96, 23 in front of Grove.
If the Krakow Killers have an offensive MVP, it’s got to be Ted Williams, who is hitting .333 with 19 home runs.
One of the league’s hottest hitters is Stan Musial, who has pulled his average back to .244 after hovering below .200 for quite some time.
Jason Isringhausen tops the league in saves with 15.
The top two in the NEMO Finders’ lineup, Rickey Henderson and Ty Cobb, cause quite a bit of havoc on the bases. Henderson has 18 stolen bases and Cobb has swiped 13 bases. Cobb is hitting .312 while Henderson checks in at .297.
Trevor Hoffman has 12 saves to rank second in the league.
Eddie Collins is hitting .369 for the St. Louis Buschers, which made Hornsby expendable.
Willie McGee was introduced to the lineup as a replacement for injured players and has stuck, hitting .329 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over 85 at-bats.
John Tudor leads the league in ERA at 2.25.
After a slow start, Derek Jeter is up to .290 for the season for the Post 218 Batmen. Rod Carew has been the team’s most reliable hitter and is up to .316.
Eppa Rixey has a 3-1 record, best among Post 218 hurlers.
Four batters have double digits in home runs for the Ninth Street Knights with Alex Rodriguez leading the way at 18. Barry Bonds, now hitting .316, is next at 13. Frank Robinson has 11 and Albert Pujols has driven 10 over the boards.
The Knights also have an inside-the-park home run from Ryne Sandberg.
Rollie Fingers, who has 10 saves, recently allowed his first run of the season.
Mickey Mantle leads the Missourian Liners in home runs with 15 and he’s hitting .290.
Willie Foster is tied for the league lead in shutouts with two. Cy Young of the Killers and Kevin Brown of the Crush also have two shutouts.