Pacific scored the first three runs Wednesday, but Washington scored the final 14.
Washington’s softball Lady Jays (23-5) won at home on senior night, topping the Pacific Lady Indians (8-12) in five innings, 14-3.
Conditions were wet to start the game, but the light rain ceased before the end of the first inning.
“Lauren Opfer threw a complete game,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “She walked the first three batters, who all scored, and gave up a hit in the first inning. After that she settled down and only gave up one more hit and one more walk for the final four innings.”
Opfer struck out six in five innings pitched.
After Pacific’s three run rally to start, Washington answered with nine runs in the home half with the big hit of the rally coming on Myla Inman’s three-run home run.
“The bottom of the inning was definitely a momentum killer,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “When an inning goes on that long with no outs, the morale instantly drops.”
The Lady Jays tallied another run in the bottom of the second and four in the fourth.
King reported the team surpassed program single-season records for runs (202), hits (252), doubles (52) and stolen bases (94) in the contest. This year’s team already held the program records for strikeouts (267) and wins (23) in a season.
“The only team records this team has not set are winning streak (18, 2020), home runs (19, 2020) and triples (20, 2006),” King said.
In addition to her three-run blast, Inman singled and scored twice.
Christine Gerling doubled, singled, stole a base, scored two runs and drove in two.
Taylor Brown doubled, walked and scored.
Lacy Monzyk singled, walked, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in two.
Lexi Lewis singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored.
Maddie Guevara walked, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored three times.
Emily Bruckerhoff drew a walk, scored and drove in a run.
Opfer and Kendall Nix both walked and scored.
Pacific’s hits were a pair of singles from Jaylynn Miller and Mardi Fievet.
Miller drove in two runs with her knock. Molly Prichard had the other RBI.
Runs were scored by Trinity Brandhorst, Brooklynn Kittrell and Bella Walker, all of whom reached on walks.
Kittrell also walked a second time and stole a base.
Miller pitched one inning, striking out two batters. She was charged with nine runs (eight earned) on five hits and five walks.
“Jaylynn was struggling with her zone, and Washington is a really good hitting team,” Lewis said. “So the ball game got away from us, but as always, the girls never gave up and continued to give it their best.”
Brandhorst finished the game in the circle. In three innings, she struck out one and allowed five runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks.
Washington finished the week out with a pair of league matches at Ft. Zumwalt East Thursday and at home against Francis Howell North Friday.
The regular season concludes with the Lady Jays at Union Monday. Washington will host Cor Jesu Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament.
This game concluded the regular season for Pacific. The Lady Indians play Tuesday at Webster Groves at 4 p.m. in the first round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament.