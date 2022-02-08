Pacific scored first.
But St. Francis Borgia Regional scored most, winning a boys basketball meeting Tuesday night in Pacific, 50-29.
“You’ve really got to give Pacific a lot of credit,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They really played hard. They played for a whole game and they did a lot of good things out there. They put a lot of pressure on us. They hit a three and played good defense. They played awfully hard.”
Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch saw improvement with his team.
“I told our guys that we don’t want any moral victories, but we definitely did some good things tonight,” Bradfisch said. “I thought the biggest difference was two things. We did a much better job handling the pressure and stepping through with the traps while being strong with the ball. The second thing was our energy defensively. We had guys in a stance guarding and showing for each other with all of the screens they set. If we could have done a little better job on the offensive glass and keeping them off, we would have been even better.”
Pacific (5-15) got the game’s first basket, a three-point shot by Jack Meyer, but didn’t score again until the second quarter.
Borgia (12-7) was held without a point until Grant Schroeder hit a three with 2:57 to play in the opening quarter, but that started a game-changing 18-point run.
“We were able to create some turnovers and I think that was a big difference in the game,” Neier said. “We were able to get a few easy baskets before they got back, but once they got into their halfcourt defense, they played pretty tough.”
Borgia led after one quarter, 12-3, and continued the run into the second quarter. By the time Meyer hit a free throw, the Knights were on top, 18-3.
Pacific started cutting into the lead and it was 24-13 for the Knights at the half.
Borgia led through three quarters, 38-15.
“They hung in there and played a good ballgame,” Neier said. “I think their coaching staff does a great job with them. They get them working hard and together. They did a lot of good things in the ballgame.”
Bradfisch said Borgia executes.
“They play a five-out and motion offense when they go to 50,” Bradfisch said. “They’re great at ball movement, cutting hard and screening for each other. We just told our guys that we had to be ready to guard. I thought the pace was to our style. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get our offense going.”
Schroeder led the Knights with a double-double. He scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Schroeder hit all three of Borgia’s three-point baskets. Schroeder also had two assists and two steals. He was perfect at the free-throw line, going 4-4. Borgia was 11-14 from the stripe as a team.
Adam Rickman also reached double figures for the Knights with 14 points. He also had eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocked shots.
Nathan Kell came off the bench to score six points. He also had two steals and a rebound.
Alec Riegel scored three points with three steals and a rebound.
Beau Brinker, Drew Fischer, Heath Landwehr and Jack Nobe each scored two points.
Brinker pulled down four rebounds.
Fischer led the Knights with eight assists. He also had three rebounds and three steals.
Landwehr snagged four rebounds and added a steal.
Nobe added a steal.
Sam Dunard recorded one rebound.
“We had some guys step up and hit some shots, finally,” Neier said. “The game looks so much different when the ball’s going into the basket. When we started making some shots in the second quarter, that was a big difference. That put some pressure on them.”
Pacific was paced by Quin Blackburn, who scored 10 points. He was perfect at the free-throw line, hitting both of his chances. As a team, Pacific went 4-7 from the stripe.
“I thought Blackburn did a good job defensively, not only blocking shots, but altering shots,” Neier said. “We missed a lot of shots right under the basket, especially in the first half, and a lot of that was due to him.”
Matt Reincke was next, scoring seven points.
Meyer and Nick Iliff both ended with four points. Meyer hit Pacific’s lone three-point shot.
Dex Blackburn and Cole Hansmann each scored two points.
“I think we set the standard of how hard we need to play,” Bradfisch said. “Now we know we can do it. We have to finish out the season doing this in practice and in the games that we have left.”
The game marked Borgia’s third win over the Indians this season.
Borgia won at the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 24, 46-32.
The Knights won in the opening round of the Union Tournament last Tuesday, 84-41.
Borgia’s AAA Large Division home game Friday against Tolton Catholic was postponed.
Borgia will host St. Charles West Tuesday for senior night.
The Indians stay home Friday, hosting St. James in a Four Rivers Conference game. Pacific heads to Owensville Tuesday to face Cullen VanLeer’s Dutchmen in FRC competition.