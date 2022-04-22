Owensville senior Anna Finley and St. James Head Coach Terry Wells have been selected as the area’s best for the 2021-22 girls basketball season.
The two were named as player of the year and coach of the year by a poll of area coaches and media members. A total of 21 coaches and media members voted on the 32nd Missourian All-Area awards.
Finley, a senior who has signed with Missouri S&T for basketball, averaged 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals and a half of a block per game for the Four Rivers Conference champion Dutchgirls
She was the Four Rivers Conference player of the year while leading the all-conference team. She made all-district teams by the coaches and media, was a Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 all-state pick and was a finalist for Miss Show-Me Basketball.
Finley is the second Owensville girls hoops player to earn Missourian All-Area player of the year status, following Hailey Diestelkamp, who was player of the year in 2015-16.
Finley received 99 ballot points, winning by 61 points over St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Kaitlyn Patke. Sullivan junior Abby Peterson edged out St. James’ Emily Recker for third.
Finley also was the only player, girl or boy, to be named to the first team on every ballot.
Wells, head coach of the St. James Lady Tigers, won his second All-Area coach of the year award and first since 2016-17. It’s the ninth time a St. James coach has earned the top honor, following Bill Crabtree (four times) and Brad Conway (three times).
Wells led St. James to a 25-7 record, and a fourth-place finish in the MSHSAA Class 4 State Tournament.
Wells was named the Class 4 District 3 coach of the year and was voted co-coach of the year by Central Missouri Media.
Wells received 94 ballot points, 64 more than Owensville’s Ryan Flanagan. Union’s Pat Rapert edged New Haven’s Austin Peirick for third.
First team
• Owensville’s Anna Finley.
• Borgia’s Kaitlyn Patke.
• New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson.
• St. James’ Kendall Costoplos.
• Sullivan’s Abby Peterson.
Second team
• St. James’ Emily Recker.
• Union’s Sophia Helling.
• Owensville’s Emma Daniels.
• Union’s Kelsey Brake.
• Washington’s Elizabeth Reed.
Third team
• St. James’ Alyson Bullock.
• Hermann’s Holly Heldt.
• St. James’ Olivia Herron.
• New Haven’s Brenna Langenberg.
• Owensville’s Kyla Hendrix.
Honorable mention
By voting points, honorable mention selections were Owensville’s Camryn Caldwell; Borgia’s Lexie Meyer; St. Clair’s Vada Moore; Crosspoint’s Jordan Sheppard; Washington’s Taylor Brown; Pacific’s Molly Prichard; Hermann’s Ava Hughes; Sullivan’s Dakayla McClain; Borgia’s Audrey Richardson; Pacific’s Abby Hall; Owensville’s Ali Daniels; Washington’s Ingrid Figas; and Borgia’s Callyn Weber.