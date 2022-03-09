St. James might have won the district title.
But Owensville, the district tournament runner-up, had the top Class 4 District 3 player, according to the district coaches.
St. James did pick up one of the top honors as Head Coach Terry Wells was named Missouri Basketball Coaches Association district coach of the year.
Owensville senior Anna Finley was a unanimous pick as the district’s top player.
She averaged 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block per game while playing guard for the Dutchgirls.
Next was St. James sophomore forward Kendall Costoplos.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s senior forward Kaitlyn Patke secured the third spot.
Rounding out the top five were St. James’ Emily Recker and Owensville’s Emma Daniels. Both are sophomore guards.
Salem’s senior point guard Bella Jadwin earned the sixth spot on the all-district team.
Sullivan junior forward Abby Peterson, Salem junior guard Ashton Bowers, St. James junior guard Livi Herron and St. James senior forward Aly Bullock rounded out the team.
Players honored are eligible for additional Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 awards.