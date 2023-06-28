Race Across America officially has concluded for another year.
The cross-country bicycling event, which comes through the area with a time station at Revolution Cycles in Washington, has been completed with all remaining competitors finishing at Annapolis, Maryland.
In the solo division, the overall winner was Switzerland’s Isa Pulver with a time of nine days, 12 hours and 16 minutes for the 3,037.79 miles.
Pulver also won the Solo Female 50-59 Division.
Pulver was the first to the finish line as the solo teams left Oceanside, California, four days before the teams took off.
The overall team winner was Team Viasat of the 8-Person Open Division. Those riders transited the route in five days, 20 hours and 33 minutes.
By category, here’s how the different divisions played out:
• Solo Male Under 50 — Of the 30 solo entries, 11 were in this division. Marek Rupinski won with a time of 10 days, five hours and 27 mintues, just under 12 hours ahead of runner-up Kabir Rachure.
A total of 10 entrants finished. Fritz Geers, Chrstophe Blanchard and Yusuke Ochiai rounded out the top five.
• Solo Male 50-59 — Five of the nine entrants finished with Lionel Poggio winning the division in 10 days, seven hours and 31 minutes. Claus-Henning Schulke was second in 11 days, six hours and eight minutes. Other finishers were BJ Almberg, Stephan Huss and Paolo Pietro Godardi.
• Solo Male 60-69 — There was one finisher, Rupert Guinness, who ended in 12 days, 19 hours and 41 minutes. Three others did not finish with only one, Pedro Morganti, making it past Washington.
• Solo Female Under 50 — Only one of the two entrants, Heather Poskevich, finished. She posted a time of 10 days, 22 hours and 37 minutes.
• Solo Female 50-59 — The strongest division in the event, Pulver won with 2021 winner Leah Goldstein finishing second in 10 days, 10 hours and 35 minutes. Goldstein’s 2021 winning time was 11 days, three hours and three minutes.
• Solo Female 60-69 — Dorina Vaccaroni was the lone finisher in the division, crossing the line in 12 days, seven hours and five minutes. The other entrant, Sandy Earl, dropped out in Missouri.
• 8-Person Open — All four entrants finished with Team Viasat claiming the title. ZOE International was second at six days, two hours and 21 minutes.
Japan Randonneurs 8 was third with Third Coast Cycling taking fourth.
• 8-Person Male — Tutapona International was the only member of the division and finished in six days, seven hours and nine minutes.
• 4-Person Mixed 60-69 — Both teams finished with It’s Another Day in Paradise crossing the line in seven days, 17 hours and 19 minutes. Team Brazil - Skipper was second.
• 4-Person Male 70-79 — The lone entry, Team Hoerluchs - Never Stop Moving, did not finish, last reaching Time Station 22.
• 4-Person Male 50-59 — All four entries reached Annapolis with Finnish With Us taking the title in six days, 21 hours and 22 minutes. NZ Blue, Enjoy the Ride Brazil and Dads Honor Ride also completed the journey.
• 4-Person Male Under 50 — Both entries finished with Team Econew claiming the title over Bike Accident Attorneys Racing by over four hours. The winning time was six days, eight hours and 54 minutes.
• 4-Person Female Under 50 — Love, Sweat & Gears was the lone entry and that team finished in seven days, 17 hours and 17 minutes.
There were no two-person teams in Race Across America this year. All two-person teams opted to compete in Race Across the West, which runs concurrently with Race Across America, but ends at Time Station 15.
