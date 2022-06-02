St. Clair senior Kaylee Rampani made the final throw of her high school career count.
She could not have picked a better throw to end on, setting a new personal best in the javelin of 39.02 meters Friday at the Class 3 state track championships in Jefferson City.
The throw moved Rampani up from sixth place after the preliminary flights to a third-place finish.
“It was a great feeling,” Rampani said. “I hadn’t thrown a 38 since about three or four meets ago, and that was my PR. To then PR on my very last throw of my high school career is a great feeling.”
Rampani already owned St. Clair’s school record in the event, but bettered it one last time.
It was Rampani’s second consecutive season qualifying for the state meet in the event. She ranked 11th in 2021.
“Kaylee is as committed of an athlete as you can get,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Ben Martin said. “She owns her own javelin and practices in the offseason. When she did not get a state medal last season, she went home and started practicing the very next day. I am not sure there has been a week go by this year where she has not done a javelin drill.”
The event drew the least favorable conditions of the weekend, overcast and windy. Things didn’t start to warm up and brighten up weather-wise until Friday afternoon.
“It was a little rough because we had a little bit of a tailwind, but if you do your technique right and you angle it right, then you’re fine,” Rampani said.
Rampani qualified for the state meet by finishing second in both the Class 3 District 5 and Class 3 Sectional 3 meets.
She was the runner-up to Salem’s Savannah Manthey on both occasions.
However, Rampani’s final throw put her one step ahead of Manthey, who placed fourth at the state meet, in their final matchup.
After an initial fault on her first throw, Rampani checked in at 30.62 meters on her second attempt. Her third throw, the last one she was guaranteed as a state qualifier, traveled 35.17 meters and put her into the finals, where she received three more throws.
Rampani’s fourth throw was a fault and her fifth, 35.5 meters, was only a slight improvement on her preliminary flight mark.
With only one throw left in the bank, Rampani made an adjustment that paid dividends.
“In the finals, my first two throws, I noticed that my penultimate was a little bit high, so I knocked it back down and I threw a 39,” Rampani said.
At 39.02 meters, Rampani temporarily vaulted all the way up to second place in the standings, but five more throwers each had their final attempt left.
Only Odessa senior Keilee Johnson had a better final attempt than Rampani, throwing 39.31 meters to claim second.
Nobody was able to beat the mark of 39.72 from Warsaw senior Jillian Guiot, who took the state title in the event with her first throw of the day.
“She earned every bit of that state medal,” Martin said of Rampani. “She is also an excellent student and leader, teaching other kids on our team what she knows. Her leadership and example will be missed next year.”