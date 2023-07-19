The adventures of the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team came to a halt Friday in Jackson.
Blue Springs Post 499 Fike knocked out the Navy team in the Missouri American Legion State Tournament losers’ bracket in Jackson, 10-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The adventures of the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team came to a halt Friday in Jackson.
Blue Springs Post 499 Fike knocked out the Navy team in the Missouri American Legion State Tournament losers’ bracket in Jackson, 10-0.
“We weren’t able to get much going offensively against Fike,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “Their pitcher was pretty good. We did hit some balls hard but Fike’s defense played really well.”
Post 218 Navy, the younger of the two Washington teams, ended the season at 15-21.
“I’m just so proud of all these boys,” Mallinckrodt said. “With being younger, the things they accomplished were amazing. I know they gained valuable experience from being at the state tournament. It will help them in the future. With what they did in Elsberry to make it here as well as getting a win in the state tournament shows that the future is bright for Post 218.”
Fike opened the game with a run in the bottom of the first and added four in the second.
The Blue Springs team scored five more runs in the bottom of the fourth and held Washington in the top of the fifth.
Fike outhit Washington, 8-1. Post 218 made the game’s lone error.
Evan Mallinckrodt logged Washington’s lone hit. Clay Kelley walked and Owen Tod was hit by a pitch.
On the hill, Graham Coleman started and went 3.2 innings, allowing nine runs (three earned) on six hits, three walks and four hit batters. He struck out two.
“Graham Coleman had a tough task but he battled,” Mallinckrodt said. “I am very proud of him.”
Clayton Gibson got the final out while allowing one run on two hits and a walk.
Michael Havanan pitched the first four innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Tyler McMillan threw the fifth, allowing a walk and hitting a batter. He struck out one.
Titus Jennings and Havanan each had two hits.
Gabriel Maxwell tripled.
Maxwell, Jack McIntyre and Havanan all scored twice.
Jennings and Havanan both drove in two runs.
Fike (14-20-4) was knocked out in the next round by Eureka Post 177 (18-14), 10-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.