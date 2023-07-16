“Eureka” is a famed cry of excitement upon a discovery.
However, it was Eureka Post 177’s opponent in the first round of the Missouri American Legion Freshmen State Tournament Wednesday, Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (13-18-4), that discovered the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Fike topped Post 177 (15-13) in the opening round of the eight-team bracket in Jackson, 4-3, by breaking a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded single from Jack McIntyre.
Fike advanced to become the second opponent of the tournament for Washington Post 218’s Red team Thursday in the winners’ bracket semifinals while Eureka dropped into an elimination game against Cape Girardeau’s Ford & Sons team.
After two scoreless frames, Fike broke the seal on the scoreboard with an RBI triple from Sean Ortega, who also scored on the play himself due to a Eureka error.
The Blue Springs teams pushed its lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning as Tyler McMillin singled to drive in Ortega.
Eureka found an answer in the top of the sixth, scoring twice on Elliott Stewart’s triple.
A two-out single by Trevor Schmidt in the top of the seventh drove in the tying run and extended the game even though Schmidt was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
The bottom of the seventh inning started with Gabriel Maxwell being hit by a pitch. Evan Suddarth then singled and McMillan reached on an error to set the table with nobody out for McIntyre to deliver the game-ending knock.
Fike totaled five hits in the game, of which Ortega’s triple was the biggest.
McIntyre, McMillan, Maxwell and Suddarth all singled.
Maxwell walked three times in addition to being hit by a pitch.
Bryce Addison walked twice. Carson Taulbert, McIntyre and Ortega each drew a walk.
Titus Jennings and Taulbert joined Maxwell among the ranks of the plunked batsmen.
McIntyre and Addison each stole a base.
Ortega scored twice. Addison and Maxwell each scored once.
Ortega, McMillan and McIntyre were each credited with an RBI.
Michael Hanavan pitched four shutout innings for Fike to open the contest, striking out five. He allowed one hit and one walk.
McMillan pitched two innings and allowed three runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
McIntyre recorded the three outs in the seventh inning. He got one strikeout and allowed one hit.
Eureka posted seven hits, following Stewart’s triple with singles by Schmidt, Andrew Shepard, Dillon Huskey, Harper Hicks, Camden Dierker and Sam Heacox.
Schmidt and Hicks each drew a walk.
Nick Hasler, Wesley Schiedeskamp, Dierker and Shepard each stole a base.
Shepard, Hicks and Schiedeskamp scored the three Eureka runs.
Stewart picked up two RBIs and Schmidt drove in one.
Schmidt pitched 2.2 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and six walks, striking out three.
Hicks threw 0.1 of an inning and needed only three pitches to get out the lone batter he faced.
Heacox pitched a shutout inning and struck out one with no hits and no walks, though he did hit a batter.
Dierker walked two batters and allowed a run without recording an out.
Shepard pitched the final two innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
