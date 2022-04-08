Washington senior Ingrid Figas put more than 250 points of space between her and any other girl at the Washington Pentathlon Saturday.
Figas tallied 2,576 points to win the girls championship at the event. Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk won the boys title with 2,980 points.
Pacific’s Sach Wolf was the boys runner up with 2,827 points. Rounding out the top five were Owensville’s Bryce Payne (2,452), Union’s Ryan Ewald (2,450) and Union’s Evan Swoboda (2,429).
Also in the top five for the girls were Sullivan’s Abby Peterson (2,311 points), Northwest’s Carolyn Cronin (2,301), St. Clair’s Vada Moore (2,230) and Owensville’s Ella Gehlert (2,158).
Figas gained the bulk of her points from winning the 100-meter hurdles in 15.9 seconds and tying for second in the high jump with a mark of 4-11. She also placed fourth in the shot put (7.43 meters) and 800-meter run (2:50.9) and took sixth in the long jump (4.55).
Kirk finished first in both the high jump (5-10) and the 1,500-meter run (4:34.3). He finished second in the shot put (12.01 meters), third in the long jump (5.94) and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (18.4).
Washington also fielded Kelsee Crego (sixth place, 1,937 points), Avery Johnson (ninth, 1,760) and Ella Kroeter (16th, 1,259) in the girls pentathlon and Josh Jaycox (eighth, 2,369) in the boys event.
Union was also represented by Natalie Miner (eighth, 1,865), Mikaylan Sawicki (10th, 1,739), Camren Monkman (12th, 1,700) and Jada Ahner (17th, 879) in the girls competition.
Elias Neely (12th, 2,125), Cameron Kriete (16th, 1,740) and Donoven Sherwood (17th, 1,669) also represented the Wildcats on the boys side.
Pacific’s Collin Haley finished sixth in the boys competition with 2,423 points. Teammate David Magsigay scored 1,051 points to finish 18th.
The event featured 36 athletes from seven different schools.
“I am always grateful to see so many athletes come in for a very small meet on a Saturday,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “I am more grateful for the coaches who give up a Saturday for the Pentathlon. It shows their passion for track and field and especially for their kids.”
“It takes more than just coaches and athletes to make this event possible,” Olszowka said. “It starts with Mr. (Bill) Deckelman giving us all the tools we need to put on this meet. We are very fortunate here at Washington to have the coaching staff and the team members who also come in on a Saturday even though they are not competing. They are what makes the meet successful.”