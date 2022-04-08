Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy with showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.