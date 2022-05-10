Both pitchers had plenty of longevity in Wednesday’s meeting.
St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Ryan Kampschroeder and St. Clair senior Joey Rego both went the distance on the mound for their clubs on St. Clair’s senior night.
Kampschroeder’s Knights (10-8) picked up a 5-1 victory over Rego’s Bulldogs (4-8).
Borgia spotted their starter to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. St. Clair came back to tie it in the bottom of the third.
The score stood there until the Knights were able to set the table with a pair of baserunners in the top of the fifth, and second baseman Dane Eckhoff drove them both in with his second double of the contest.
Drew Eckhoff added an RBI single in the top of the seventh and Kabren Koelling knocked in the final run on a squeeze bunt.
“We had it going in the first inning,” Borgia Head Coach Robbie Struckhoff said. “We got one, but an interference call cost us a run. Then we were able later on to get a couple more runs home to get the win. We put up some good at-bats. Those two runs in the seventh helped a lot and took the pressure off.”
Kampschroeder limited the Bulldogs to just three hits across seven innings, striking out five.
On the other side, Rego kept his team in the game by striking out five and surrendering eight hits.
Neither pitcher issued a walk.
“It was a pretty efficient game on both sides,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “Defensively, Borgia was really sharp. We made a few mistakes, but we also made some plays. It was a pretty well-played game.”
Borgia backed up Kampschroeder with some fine defensive plays, despite charging itself with two errors in the scorebook.
“Kampy did a great job for us,” Struckhoff said. “He hit his spots and didn’t give them anything. He was outstanding on the mound. He did exactly what he needed to do. He got strikeouts when they were there, but also had some outstanding defense behind him. I was pretty proud of my guys and the way they played.”
St. Clair committed just one error.
In addition to his two doubles and two RBIs, Dane Eckhoff scored twice, reached on a dropped third strike and stole a base.
Drew Eckhoff singled twice and drove in a run.
Kade Patke singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Conner Skornia singled twice and scored.
Jack Dunard scored once.
Koelling and Tanner McPherson were each credited with an RBI.
McPherson was hit by a pitch.
St. Clair picked up three singles from CJ Taylor, Anthony Broeker and Jordan Rodrigue.
Taylor scored the run on Rodrigue’s knock after Rodrigue got into a rundown between first and second to give Taylor time to score from second.
“It was right there,” Lundy said, of chances to tie the game up or take the lead through the middle innings. “We had some guys sting some balls, and just happened to be right at them and that’s baseball. I like that we hit some balls hard. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the results that we wanted.”
St. Clair honored its three seniors, Rego, Taylor and Cameron Long, prior to the game.
Borgia goes to Wildcat Ballpark Friday to tangle with undefeated Union at 4:30 p.m.
St. Clair was scheduled to play at the Salem Tournament this weekend, but the event was rained out. The team will now conclude the regular season Tuesday at Dutzow Ball Park, taking on Washington at 4:30 p.m.