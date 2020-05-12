Play Ball!
With baseball now approved, the annual Washington Post 218 Memorial Day Weekend Tournament will take place.
The event will have a bit of a change, however.
With the Missouri American Legion season now off, the tournament is taking place with relaxed rules.
Social distancing and recommended rules concerning umpires, dugout, fan distancing and concessions, will be used.
The event will be played under American Legion AA rules and aluminum BBCOR bats will be allowed.
Pool play games have two-hour time limits. Home teams will be determined by coin flips prior to the semifinals.
Mercy rules of 12 runs after three innings, 10 runs after four innings and eight runs after five innings will be in play.
The eight-team tournament, of AA (16-Under) teams, features three area entries, Washington, Union and Pacific. Elsberry and four club teams will round out the list.
Pool A consists of Washington, the Rage, the Gamers 2 and Pacific.
Pool B consists of the Gamers, Elsberry, Union and the Prospects.
Pool games start at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Thursday, May 21. Washington plays the Rage at 6 p.m. and Elsberry takes on the Prospects at 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games have the Gamers 2 playing Pacific at 6 p.m. and Union taking on the Gamers at 8 p.m.
Four games are on tap for Saturday, May 23. Washington plays Pacific at 11 a.m. The Prospects meet the Gamers at 1 p.m. with Elsberry facing Union in the 3 p.m. game.
The Rage plays the Gamers 2 at 5 p.m.
Pool play concludes Sunday, May 24. Washington plays the Gamers 2 at 11 a.m. and Elsberry plays the Gamers at 1 p.m. The Rage plays Pacific at 3 p.m. and Union faces the Prospects at 5 p.m. to close pool play.
Bracket play is set for Monday, May 25. The Pool A winner faces the Pool B runner-up at 11 a.m. The Pool B winner takes on the Pool A runner-up at 1 p.m.
The championship game is set for 3:30 p.m.